FILTHY LUCRE AIN’T NOTHING NEW Screen Print Available Online Thursday, Sept. 24th at 10AM PT at www.obeygiant.com

As Shepard Fairey explained, “Filthy Lucre Ain’t Nothing New is an exploration of the complicated seduction and repulsion of money. The exhibition title comes from the Sex Pistol’s song “The Great Rock ’n’ Roll Swindle.” The full lyric goes: “Filthy lucre ain’t nothing new…we’re all just cash from chaos.” The Sex Pistols were unashamed of swindling the rock ’n’ roll industry as a coup benefitting themselves and the rowdy punk rock revolution. They asserted that all cultural output eventually becomes a commodified product under capitalism, so why not be a winner in a system within which no one is innocent? My choice of making art on a 1937 Packard was inspired by its aesthetic similarity to a Rolls-Royce Phantom of the same era. In a collaboration with Jamie Reid, the graphic artist for the Sex Pistols, I created an illustration of a Rolls-Royce Phantom on fire to proclaim the dead end of classism, ostentatious luxury, and the empire mentality. In this sense, painting with gold on a 1937 Packard to create a high-value, beautiful automotive art object raises questions about creativity and capitalism, and becomes uncomfortably paradoxical. Hopefully, this discomfort forces the audience to wrestle with the complex nature of capitalism itself.”

This new screen print will be available in person at CART Department’s exhibition in New York (details below) and online at the Obey Giant Store starting Sept. 24 at 10AM PT.

PRINT DETAILS: Filthy Lucre Ain’t Nothing New. 24″ H x 18″ W. Screen print on 80# cream Speckletone paper. Signed by Shepard Fairey. Numbered edition of 500. $70.

SHEPARD FAIREY: FILTHY LUCRE AIN’T NOTHING NEW

Exhibition Opens on Sept. 24th at Free Parking in New York

Cart Department is pleased to announce Shepard Fairey: Filthy Lucre Ain’t Nothing New, in collaboration with the renowned artist. The exhibition features the world premiere of Untitled (Art Car), a 1937 Packard Touring Sedan, along with a musical playlist connecting it to hip-hop and punk cultures.

The exhibition is on view Thursday, September 24 – Sunday, September 27 • 12pm–6pm daily. 16 Morton St, New York, NY. The show will only be on display for a limited time, but there are several great events to attend. For art inquiries, please contact info@cartdept.com.

Read more about the show in HYPEBEAST here.

Public Opening with DJ G-Bo The Pro:

Thursday, September 24 • 6pm–9pm

Artist Talk with Carlo McCormick and Shepard Fairey beginning at 4:30pm

Panel Discussion:

Friday, September 25 • 6:30pm

Moderated by Steven Blush with panelists Janette Beckman, Eric Haze, Pete Nice and Drew Stone

(Shepard will not be present for this panel discussion)

www.obeygiant.com

MORE CURRENT EXHIBITIONS:

ASBURY PARK, NEW JERSEY

Presented by Parlor Gallery, Jonathan LeVine Projects, & The Art Spot

Solo Exhibition

RAW POWER

September 17th – October 18th, 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

StolenSpace Gallery

Group Exhibition

CREATE & ANNOY

August 13, 2026 – October 4, 2026