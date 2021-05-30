Dew Tour 2021 Des Moines Iowa Contest Results

On May 20-23, 2021, the Dew Tour Skateboard Competition was held in Des Moines, Iowa, at the newly built 88,000 square foot concrete Lauridsen Skatepark. The Dew Tour featured World Skate sanctioned men’s and women’s skateboarding Street and Park competitions, serving as the only U.S.-based Olympic skateboard qualifying event for 2021. More than 300 of the world’s top male and female skateboarders competed in individual Park and Street events for a chance to win the Dew Tour title, earning valuable points toward their country’s Olympic skateboarding team. Read on for the contests results and watch highlights and more at the Dew Tour website DewTour.com.

DEW TOUR 2021 DES MOINES IOWA CONTEST RESULTS

Men’s Park:

ZION WRIGHT WINS MEN’S PARK

Men’s Park Final Results:

1. Zion Wright (USA) 91.04 

2. Oskar Rozenberg (SWE) 86.10 

3. Gavin Bottger (USA) 86.00 

4. Liam Pace (USA) 82.04 

5. Tate Carew (USA) 80.17 

6. Tom Schaar (USA) 79.98 

7. Jagger Eaton (USA) 79.66 

8. Cory Juneau (USA) 66.14

Top Three Men’s Park Skateboarding Semifinal Runs

Women’s Park:

SAKURA YOSOZUMI WINS WOMEN’S PARK 

Women’s Park Final Results:

1. Sakura Yosozumi (JPN) 61.71 

2. Sky Brown (GBR) 58.50 

3. Misugu Okamoto (JPN) 57.00 

4. Mami Tezuka (JPN) 51.37

5. Kokona Hiraki (JPN) 47.70 

6. Bryce Wettstein (USA) 42.52 

7. Kisa Nakamura (JPN) 42.07 

8. Jordyn Barratt (USA) 41.07

Women’s Park Semis, Men’s Street & Park Quals, Women’s Street Quals
Top Three Women’s Park Skateboarding Semifinal Runs
Women’s Park Skateboarding Open Qualifier

Men’s Street:

NYJAH HUSTON WINS MEN’S STREET 

Men’s Street Final Results:

1. Nyjah Huston (USA) 37.05

2. Yuto Horigome (JPN) 35.58

3. Aurelien Giraud (FRA) 35.35

4. Jamie Foy (USA) 31.28

5. Vincent Milou (FRA) 28.99

6. Felipe Gustavo (BRA) 27.84

7. Manny Santiago (PRI) 17.55

8. Shane O’Neill (AUS) 10.63

Men’s Street Skateboarding Semis Heat 3
Top Three Runs from Men’s Street Semifinals

Women’s Street:

PAMELA ROSA WINS WOMEN’S STREET 

Women’s Street Final Results:

1 Pamela Rosa (BRA) 18.58

2 Rayssa Leal (BRA) 17.30

3 Roos Zwetsloot (NLD) 12.96

4 Leticia Bufoni (BRA) 11.86

5 Poe Pinson (USA) 9.22

6 Keet Oldenbeuving (NLD) 7.87

7 Julia Brueckler (AUT) 7.80

8 Lore Bruggeman (BEL) 4.88

Women’s Street, Men’s Park & Street Skateboarding Semis
Top Three Women’s Street Skateboarding Semifinal Runs

MEN’S ADAPTIVE PARK:

FELIPE NUNES WINS MEN’S ADAPTIVE PARK 

Felipe Nunes Wins Men’s Adaptive Park pres. by Toyota USA, Winning Runs

Men’s Adaptive Park Finals:

1 FELIPE NUNES 96.00

2 JUSTIN BISHOP 93.00

3 VINICIOS SARDI 90.13

4 BRANDON WHITE 80.08

5 AARON FOTHERINGHAM 78.08

6 EVAN STRONG 75.18

7 OSCAR LORETO JR 70.22

8 DANIEL PELLETIER 70.08

9 MIKE RODGERS 69.00

10 MIKE MINOR 68.00

11 DANIEL EDMONSON 66.05

12 CHAD RIVERA 62.96

13 ANDY HERNANDEZ 62.05

MEN’S ADAPTIVE STREET:

Winning Runs: Felipe Nunes Wins Men’s Adaptive Street

Men’s Adaptive Street Finals:

1 FELIPE NUNES 95.28

2 BRANDON WHITE 87.07

3 VINICIOS SARDI 83.97

4 JOSH TANCOS 83.95

5 AARON FOTHERINGHAM 83.90

6 MIKE MINOR 81.18

7 DAN MANCINA 80.20

8 ROBERT THOMPKINS 78.14

9 CLEMENT ZANNINI 77.66

10 ANDY HERNANDEZ 72.00

11 OSCAR LORETO JR 71.74

12 JOEY MURILLO 70.66

Men/Wmn Adaptive Street/Park Final, Men/Wmn Street/Park Skateboard Finals

WOMEN’S ADAPTIVE STREET:

TIA PEARL WINS WOMEN’S ADAPTIVE STREET 

Women’s Adaptive Street Finals:

1. Tia Pearl (USA) 85.98

2. Tracie Garachopae (85.04)

3. Katherine Beatie (83.92)

4. Alyssa Montenegro (USA) 83.00

5. Lily Rice (GBR) 79.11

6. Ilaria Naef (ITA) 78.00

7. Kiana Clay (USA) 77.00

PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE DEW TOUR:

MEN’S PARK:

MEN’S PARK WINNERS: In first place Zion Wright (middle), second place Oskar Rozenberg (left), and third place Gavin Bottger (right). Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Ortiz
Zion Wright. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Cory Juneau. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Leal
Oskar Rozenberg. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Gavin Bottger. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Liam Pace. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Tom Schaar. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Tate Carew. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Gavin Bottger. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Zion Wright. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Oskar Rozenberg. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Leal
Liam Pace. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Kelley
Tate Carew. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Cory Juneau. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Tom Schaar. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Zion Wright. Winner of Men’s Park Contest. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Leal.
Gavin Bottger. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Andy Anderson. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Rune Glifberg. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Tristan Rennie. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Clay Kreiner. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Hampus Winberg. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso

WOMEN’S PARK:

Sakura Yosozumi in first (middle), Sky Brown in second (left), and Misugu Okamoto in third (right). Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Ortiz
Sakura Yosozumi. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Misugu Okamoto. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Sky Brown. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Bryce Wettstein. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Arias
Jordyn Barratt. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Misugu Okamoto. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Leal
Kokona Hiraki. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Arias
Mami Tezuka. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Sakura Yosozumi. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Arias
Sky Brown. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Lilly Stoephasius. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Jordan Santana. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Amelia Brodka. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Ruby Lilly. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Grace Marhoefer. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard
Jordyn Barratt. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Dangaard

MEN’S STREET:

Nyjah Huston in first place (middle), Yuto Horigome in second (left), and Aurelien Giraud (right). Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Ortiz
Nyjah Huston. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Yuto Horigome. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Aurelien Giraud. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Manny Santiago. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Jamie Foy. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Ferra
Nyjah Huston. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Ferra
Yuto Horigome. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Shane O’Neill. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Ferra
Vincent Milou. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Ferra
Aurelien Giraud. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Sean Malto. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Ferra
Paul Rodriguez. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Ferra

WOMEN’S STREET:

Pamela Rosa in first (middle), Rayssa Leal in second (left), and Roos Swetsloot in third (right). Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Ortiz
Pamela Rosa. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Rayssa Leal. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Roos Zwetsloot. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Leticia Bufoni. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Pamela Rosa. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Roos Zwetsloot. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Rayssa Leal. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Keet Oldenbeuving. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Durso
Vianez Morales. Photo Credit: Dew Tour/Ferra

Juice Magazine 77 Beatrice Domond Cover by Mike OMeally

