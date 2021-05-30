On May 20-23, 2021, the Dew Tour Skateboard Competition was held in Des Moines, Iowa, at the newly built 88,000 square foot concrete Lauridsen Skatepark. The Dew Tour featured World Skate sanctioned men’s and women’s skateboarding Street and Park competitions, serving as the only U.S.-based Olympic skateboard qualifying event for 2021. More than 300 of the world’s top male and female skateboarders competed in individual Park and Street events for a chance to win the Dew Tour title, earning valuable points toward their country’s Olympic skateboarding team. Read on for the contests results and watch highlights and more at the Dew Tour website DewTour.com.

DEW TOUR 2021 DES MOINES IOWA CONTEST RESULTS

Men’s Park:

ZION WRIGHT WINS MEN’S PARK

Men’s Park Final Results:

1. Zion Wright (USA) 91.04

2. Oskar Rozenberg (SWE) 86.10

3. Gavin Bottger (USA) 86.00

4. Liam Pace (USA) 82.04

5. Tate Carew (USA) 80.17

6. Tom Schaar (USA) 79.98

7. Jagger Eaton (USA) 79.66

8. Cory Juneau (USA) 66.14

Top Three Men’s Park Skateboarding Semifinal Runs

Women’s Park:

SAKURA YOSOZUMI WINS WOMEN’S PARK

Women’s Park Final Results:

1. Sakura Yosozumi (JPN) 61.71

2. Sky Brown (GBR) 58.50

3. Misugu Okamoto (JPN) 57.00

4. Mami Tezuka (JPN) 51.37

5. Kokona Hiraki (JPN) 47.70

6. Bryce Wettstein (USA) 42.52

7. Kisa Nakamura (JPN) 42.07

8. Jordyn Barratt (USA) 41.07

Women’s Park Semis, Men’s Street & Park Quals, Women’s Street Quals

Top Three Women’s Park Skateboarding Semifinal Runs

Women’s Park Skateboarding Open Qualifier

Men’s Street:

NYJAH HUSTON WINS MEN’S STREET

Men’s Street Final Results:

1. Nyjah Huston (USA) 37.05

2. Yuto Horigome (JPN) 35.58

3. Aurelien Giraud (FRA) 35.35

4. Jamie Foy (USA) 31.28

5. Vincent Milou (FRA) 28.99

6. Felipe Gustavo (BRA) 27.84

7. Manny Santiago (PRI) 17.55

8. Shane O’Neill (AUS) 10.63

Men’s Street Skateboarding Semis Heat 3

Top Three Runs from Men’s Street Semifinals

Women’s Street:

PAMELA ROSA WINS WOMEN’S STREET

Women’s Street Final Results:

1 Pamela Rosa (BRA) 18.58

2 Rayssa Leal (BRA) 17.30

3 Roos Zwetsloot (NLD) 12.96

4 Leticia Bufoni (BRA) 11.86

5 Poe Pinson (USA) 9.22

6 Keet Oldenbeuving (NLD) 7.87

7 Julia Brueckler (AUT) 7.80

8 Lore Bruggeman (BEL) 4.88

Women’s Street, Men’s Park & Street Skateboarding Semis

Top Three Women’s Street Skateboarding Semifinal Runs

MEN’S ADAPTIVE PARK:

FELIPE NUNES WINS MEN’S ADAPTIVE PARK

Felipe Nunes Wins Men’s Adaptive Park pres. by Toyota USA, Winning Runs

Men’s Adaptive Park Finals:

1 FELIPE NUNES 96.00

2 JUSTIN BISHOP 93.00

3 VINICIOS SARDI 90.13

4 BRANDON WHITE 80.08

5 AARON FOTHERINGHAM 78.08

6 EVAN STRONG 75.18

7 OSCAR LORETO JR 70.22

8 DANIEL PELLETIER 70.08

9 MIKE RODGERS 69.00

10 MIKE MINOR 68.00

11 DANIEL EDMONSON 66.05

12 CHAD RIVERA 62.96

13 ANDY HERNANDEZ 62.05

MEN’S ADAPTIVE STREET:

Winning Runs: Felipe Nunes Wins Men’s Adaptive Street

Men’s Adaptive Street Finals:

1 FELIPE NUNES 95.28

2 BRANDON WHITE 87.07

3 VINICIOS SARDI 83.97

4 JOSH TANCOS 83.95

5 AARON FOTHERINGHAM 83.90

6 MIKE MINOR 81.18

7 DAN MANCINA 80.20

8 ROBERT THOMPKINS 78.14

9 CLEMENT ZANNINI 77.66

10 ANDY HERNANDEZ 72.00

11 OSCAR LORETO JR 71.74

12 JOEY MURILLO 70.66

Men/Wmn Adaptive Street/Park Final, Men/Wmn Street/Park Skateboard Finals

WOMEN’S ADAPTIVE STREET:

TIA PEARL WINS WOMEN’S ADAPTIVE STREET

Women’s Adaptive Street Finals:

1. Tia Pearl (USA) 85.98

2. Tracie Garachopae (85.04)

3. Katherine Beatie (83.92)

4. Alyssa Montenegro (USA) 83.00

5. Lily Rice (GBR) 79.11

6. Ilaria Naef (ITA) 78.00

7. Kiana Clay (USA) 77.00

