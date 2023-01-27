Cherry Hill Skatepark Reunion February 11

Philadelphia Old School Skateboards is hosting a reunion of the ’79-’80 crew from the Cherry Hill Skatepark, on February 11, 2023 at The Sculpture Courtyard, 1714 Mascher St. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in order to raise money for the Delco Skatepark Coalition.

Join Victor Perez and special guest Steve Alba from Santa Cruz Skateboards as they host a reunion of the Cherry Hill Skateboard Park crew from 1979 – 1980. Check out vintage skateboard swag from the 70s and 80s, artwork on display and rare OG skate Videos. DJ Pez will be spinning punk and new wave records and there will be a live performance by The Deadpockets, along with Steve Alba.

In addition to the reunion, a special edition Mike Jesilowski skateboard will be debuted. Known for his boardslides, Philly born and raised, Mike was one the best, most inspiring and well-respected skateboarders. 25 Mike Jesilowski limited edition boards will be available for sale. Various skate memorabilia be also be raffled off at the event. All proceeds will go to the Delco Skatepark Coalition.

The reunion will be on February 11, 2023 from 1PM – 8PM at The Sculpture Courtyard, 1714 Mascher St, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and there is a $3.00 donation at the door.

For more information about this event, contact Victor Perez at vgrooveproductions@gmail.com or call 267-296-2055.

Cherry Hill Skatepark – https://www.facebook.com/CherryHillSkatepark/

Delco Skatepark Coalition – https://www.skatedelco.org/