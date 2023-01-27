Nadya Tolokonnikova at Jeffrey Deitch Gallery

If you are in Los Angeles today, you may want to start steering your car, or taking the bus or Uber towards Hollywood in the next few hours, because this Pussy Riot show at the Jeffrey Deitch Gallery is sure to bring the heat…

Pussy Riot brings Putin’s Ashes to Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in Los Angeles

“…burn to the ground, i’m taking you to hell”

Jeffrey Deitch Gallery

Pussy Riot – Putin’s Ashes

January 27 – February 3, 2023

7000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90038

The exhibition and web3 components are made possible with the support of the Tezos Foundation



Opening & Protest & Live performance by Pussy Riot: Today, January 27, 6-8 pm



Today, on the opening night, only people in balaclavas will be granted entry. Balaclavas will be provided at the gallery entrance and guests are encouraged to bring their own.

Today, Pussy Riot brings its radical performance art to Jeffrey Deitch‘s gallery and invites everyone to join their protest against the authoritarian leader of Russia who started the biggest war in Europe since World War II. For the first time, showing their political performance art as a Pussy Riot solo exhibition* in Los Angeles. (note to editor: “solo exhibition”, as opposed to Pussy Riot being part of a “collective” or “group” gallery show.)

Putins Ashes General Stills_2.8.1

In addition to the much anticipated Pussy Riot installation at Deitch Gallery, Pussy Riot creator Nadya Tolokonnikova and Shepard Fairey are teaming up to raise funds for Ukraine in partnership with Tezos, launching the first open edition drop Putin’s Ashes on Tezos’ NFT marketplace ObjktHERE. All the proceeds will go to Ukrainian troops on the frontline, who have prioritized their requests for assistance – namely reconnaissance drones and tech.

“Our unit is doing everything to defend our country from the russians and make them leave Ukraine for good. We are fighting a very heavy battle and your funds will help us purchase drones and other equipment that will allow us to locate the enemy during combat and save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.”Bakhmut frontline unit – Armed Forces of Ukraine

Pussy Riot's Putin's Ashes was initiated in August 2022, when Pussy Riot burned a 10 x 10 foot portrait of the Russian president, performed rituals, and cast spells aimed to chase Putin away. Twelve women participated in the performance. In order to join, women were required to experience acute hatred and resentment toward the Russian president. Most of the participants were either Ukrainian, Belarusian, or Russian. Nadya Tolokonnikova bottled the ashes of the burnt portrait and incorporated them into her objects that are being presented alongside her short art film Putin's Ashes, directed, edited, and scored by Tolokonnikova and John Caldwell co-produced.

Putins Ashes General Stills_2.9.1

“While working with artifacts, bottling ashes, and manufacturing the faux furry frames for the bottles, I used skills that I learned in the sweatshops of my penal colony. I was forced to sew police and army uniforms in a Russian jail. I turned what I learned in my labor camp against those who locked me up. Putin is a danger to the whole world, and he has to be stopped immediately” says Tolokonnikova.

About Nadya Tolokonnikova

Conceptual performance artist and activist Nadya Tolokonnikova is the creator of Pussy Riot, a global feminist protest art movement. Today, hundreds of people identify as a part of the Pussy Riot community.

Tolokonnikova was sentenced in 2012 to 2 years’ imprisonment following an anti-Putin performance. She went through a hunger strike protesting savage prison conditions and ended up being sent to a Siberian penal colony, where she managed to maintain her artistic activity and with her prison punk band she made a tour around Siberian labor camps. She subsequently published a book “Read and Riot: Pussy Riot’s Guide to Activism”.

Putins Ashes General Stills_2.16.1

As the co-founder of independent news service and media outlet, Mediazona, she has spoken before the US Congress, British Parliament, European Parliament, and appeared as herself on Season 3 of House of Cards.



Pussy Riot’s Punk-prayer was named by The Guardian among the best art pieces of the 21st Century (“feminist, explicitly anti-Putin, protesting the banning of gay pride and the Orthodox church’s support of the president”), collaborated with Bansky on his Dismaland exhibition, endorsed by Marina Abramović and Ai Weiwei, created an immersive experience in Saatchi Gallery in London.



Pussy Riot stands for gender fluidity, inclusivity, matriarchy, love, laughter, decentralization, anarchy, and anti-authoritarianism.

https://zona.media/ – Pussy Riot's independent news outlet: Investigative reporting, courtroom live-blogging, digital censorship coverage



