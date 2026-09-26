Brooklyn Banks Red Bull Origin NYC

While the exact date and year when the Brooklyn Banks were skated for the first time remains controversial, it is safe to say that, once discovered, they instantly became an anchor of NYC skateboarding culture. The Banks are more than red bricks in a wave pattern under a bridge, and they were not made to be a playground for creative motion artists reinterpreting its purpose in ways that would impact the entire world. Skateboarding is full of architectural landmarks all over the world that, as a culture, we unofficially adopt.
The Brooklyn Banks on the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge have become one of skateboarding’s world wonders and a dedicated society of skateboarding activists and preservationists have made this legendary location a permanent stamp on the global passport of iconic skate destinations.
Throughout the years this spot has been a proverbial proving ground not only for what you could do on your board, but how you could hang within the nuances of its constant evolving cultural narrative. It was and continues to be a tight-knit group that holds down the banks, all of whom influence through the vibe what goes down on those bricks.
So many different walks of life and subcultures found their way to the Banks becoming a melting pot full of creativity and excitement. It could be argued that Supreme, Triple 5 Soul, Rookie, 5Boro, Zoo York, Shut Skates, FA Entertainment, X Large, Dead End, Brooklyn Boards, and more became what they did in some part because of the Banks.
The Brooklyn Banks hold a special place in this writer’s journey as it was the place where I would begin working at Juice Magazine 28 years ago. The vibe at the Banks has not changed much since my stint there in the mid 90’s. It is still gritty, sketchy, and ominous, which makes you skate all out just to get that feeling of landing on those banks with the sound of your wheels mimicking the sound of a crowd cheering in a stadium. It is a New York City skate vibe where you’re skating for fun and self satisfaction. It’s cathartic and palpable in all the best ways.
Red Bull has been doing the Origin series, from West Coast to East Coast, paying homage to original spots with skate contests that feel more like family reunions than just ‘cash for tricks’. At the Brooklyn Banks, they gave a tasteful nod to the legacy of NY skateboarding by enlisting NYC OG Harry Jumonji to design the Origin logo, and, on the subway car creation, Andy Kessler and Harold Hunter were represented in graffiti, which inspired the sessions even more.
Shout out to the Harold Hunter Foundation, Gotham Park NYC, and The Skatepark Foundation, and the countless other advocates for fighting to keep the Brooklyn Banks alive and thriving in order for future generations to leave their mark on the history of NYC skateboarding. – Words by Juice Dan Levy
RED BULL PRESS RELEASE:
Jake Wooten and Niko Sugimoto Claim Top Honors at Red Bull Origin in New York City
Skateboarding’s Past, Present and Future Converged at the Brooklyn Banks, One of the World’s Most Influential Skate Spots
NEW YORK, NY (Sept. 19, 2026) – Red Bull Origin, a challenge-based street competition celebrating the cities, spots and communities that shaped skateboarding, brought generations of skateboarders to New York City’s iconic Brooklyn Banks. Jake Wooten and Niko Sugimoto claimed Best Overall honors following a full day of skate sessions that highlighted the landmark’s lasting influence.
The free, single-day event featured pioneers, icons and rising stars on the same brick banks that helped shape modern street skateboarding. A steady crowd packed the historic space beneath the Brooklyn Bridge as skateboarders competed across three competition zones, opening at the 10 Stair, moving to a recreated subway car and culminating at the 13 Stair.
For Wooten, the win capped his first trip to New York City and skating debut at one of the most influential spots in street skateboarding. “To win at such a historic location, with the legacy of some of the greatest skaters to ever do it, is pretty crazy,” said Wooten. “My mentality was just to have fun and make the most of every moment. I tried some things outside my comfort zone to get everybody fired up, and it thankfully worked out in my favor today.”
Niko Sugimoto also made the most of her first visit to New York City, taking home the women’s Best Overall title along with the 13 Stair win. “This was my first time in New York and my first time skating the Banks, so everything was new to me,” said Sugimoto. “The spots were honestly pretty scary, but I just tried to commit and stick to the tricks I felt confident in.”
RESULTS
Men
Best Overall: Jake Wooten
13 Stair: Trevon Wade
Subway Car: Jake Wooten
10 Stair: Antonio Durao
Women
Best Overall: Niko Sugimoto
13 Stair: Niko Sugimoto
Subway Car: Daniela Terol
10 Stair: Sofie Valle Mørk
Beyond the competition, Red Bull Origin celebrated the Brooklyn Banks’ longstanding role as one of skateboarding’s most influential proving grounds and gathering places. For more than four decades, generations of New York City skateboarders have turned its brick banks and surrounding architecture into some of the most recognizable terrain in skateboarding. That history was on display throughout the day, with New York pioneers, established pros and rising talent all skating together.
“There are so many key moments that have happened here, from the ESA contests in the ’80s, to the contests in the ’90s, to Back to the Banks, and then all of a sudden it was shuttered,” said NYC skateboarding legend and longtime Brooklyn Banks fixture Jeff Pang. “There have been significant events here since the Banks reopened, but to see the group of skaters here today, from the new generation making an impact on skateboarding to the legends who skated the Banks back in the day, all come together is something that hasn’t happened yet. To me, this is another notable moment in the history of the Banks.”
That history is also tied to the years of work that helped preserve and reopen the Brooklyn Banks. Red Bull Origin was held in partnership with The Skatepark Project, Gotham Park and the Harold Hunter Foundation, organizations that worked with city officials to reopen the site and restore an important piece of skate history.
“Red Bull has been supporting skateboarding in New York City for as long as I can remember, so to see them come in and put on an event of this caliber means a lot,” said General Manager, XC New York and longtime Brooklyn Banks advocate Steve Rodriguez. “For the New York skate scene, it shows support for what’s happening here, the return of the Brooklyn Banks and the start of a new era for the spot.”
“It means so much to see the Brooklyn Banks back and full of life again,” said NYC skateboarding pioneer Jaime Reyes. “This spot has such an important place in skateboarding, and to see the next generation skating here at such a high level is really special.”
For highlights and more from Red Bull Origin, follow @redbullskate, @redbullusa and visit the official event website.
ABOUT RED BULL ORIGIN Red Bull Origin is a challenge-based skateboarding event that unites generations of skaters to celebrate the cities that shaped street skateboarding’s global culture. The event reimagines iconic skate spots, rebuilding historic obstacles to test today’s top talent on legendary terrain. Featuring pioneers, icons, and rising stars, Red Bull Origin honors skateboarding’s legacy while empowering the next generation to carry it forward.