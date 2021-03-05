adidas Skateboarding and Mark Gonzales Collab Aloha Super Brainwash Victim

adidas Skateboarding has just launched the Mark Gonzales’ Aloha Super “Brainwash Victim” footwear and T-shirt combo. The latest adidas Skateboarding and Mark Gonzales collaboration unveils the newest colorway of the Aloha Super silhouette in halo silver / white / core black and “Brainwash Victim” t-shirt in white. The Aloha Super “Brainwash Victim” set is available globally via www.adidas.com/us/skateboarding and in specialty skateboarding retailers. Check it.

You can grab one of the Gonz Brainwash Victim t-shirts online at No Comply Skate Shop who described the collaboration imagery, “When Thrasher lensman Mofo first went with Mark Gonzales to the EMB gap in San Francisco, he told Mark that some kid had already ollied it. Entirely untrue; it sparked Mark to shoot the iconic sequence featured in his September 1986 Thrasher interview. A career defining moment that blew minds across the world and a contributing factor for EMB to become the epicenter of skateboarding in the years to follow.

The SS21 Aloha Super “Brainwash Victim” pays tribute to this formative moment in Mark’s career by taking design cues from the opening spread of his Thrasher interview. The hypnotic spiral from the “O” in his last name, the purple copy block to kick off the interview, the homemade t-shirt that Mark was wearing with “Brainwash Victim” accompanied by a photo of himself. One of many feathers in the cap of Mark Gonzales, who quite possibly could be the Brainwasher of street skating as we know it today.”