ACE Trucks Presents Brian Anderson’s ‘Lannibug” Film

Brian Anderson comes out the other side of quarantine with a full part that encapsulates what we all love about skateboarding: having fun with the friends that you love.

From Brian: “Greetings to Planet Earth & the Universe, thank you for being here. Paulgar and I started filming for this project shortly after Easter of 2020. Paul had been filming Fred Gall in the Tri State area for at least a year at that time, and during quarantine we were all so grateful to have our crew in New Jersey to safely skate away from most people.

Bondo for breakfast, concrete, brooms, towels, propane torch, shovels, skate tool, gasoline, driver’s license, credit card, cash, and a sense of humor.

The last year and a half has been extremely difficult for us all, living through a global pandemic. I feel so fortunate to have had skateboarding, the great outdoors, and my friends to get through it. In January of 2020, Paul’s wife (and our dear friend) Alanna passed away. She will always be with us, coursing through our souls as we live out our lives. Like all of our loved ones who have began their journey into whatever it is that happens after this life, she would want us to keep going. We send our sincere condolences to her family and the thousands of colorful friends she adored, and we dedicate this film to her, Lannibug.

We hope this skateboarding video/film endeavor brings people good energy, and motivation to keep skating, doing your art, reading, writing, and just plain immersing yourself whenever possible in what you love about life. Alanna would want that, thank you to everyone. Enjoy!” – Brian Anderson