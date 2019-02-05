Zach Miller Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH ZACH MILLER. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY JAMIE MOSBERG.

When did you hear of SurfSkate style?

I first heard that term when I was super young, usually talking about classic skaters like Alva, Hosoi, or even just older guys at the park. Growing up in Cardiff and Encinitas, I have always been around both surfing and skateboarding, so I saw it a lot.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you?

To me, it means someone who skates with a smooth flowing style; really using all of the transition in a pool or ramp, and connecting everything, not just back and forth like a swingset – having some flare to something simple like a frontside grind or even a carve.

Who has the best SurfSkate style?

I love the way my friends, Curren and Greyson, skate. They both grew up surfing and skating, so their approach to skating is for sure style-oriented. Of course, there are the classic guys like Alva and Hosoi. Even someone like Rune has a little surf style in him. He doesn’t surf, but you can tell he was influenced by the guys who came before him that did. Anyone who flows around a park, pool or ramp with speed, power and style is rad.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding and how has skateboarding influenced surfing?

Well, surfing is kind of like the father of skateboarding, so the roots are there. Z-Boys etc… I think that my generation of skateboarding has actually influenced surfing with the progression of airs and high performance surfing. Some of my friends who are pro surfers are always looking at skateboarding trying to mimic proper airs from transition skating. It’s funny because you can usually pick out the skaters in the water and the surfers on land just by the way they throw their shoulders into tricks or the lines they choose. It’s interesting to see how each individual draws from one or the other to create something unique in the way they ride a board.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

Yes, to me, it’s very important. I think that without the intertwined relationship of both, they would become too robotic. For me, I love to go out and surf, find some movement, carve, slide, and bring that flare into my skating. It keeps skating evolving and inspired. I find the same thing in surfing. I want to go out and take some proper airs or lip tricks from skating and combine it into my flow and lines on a wave. To me, style is the most important aspect of skating and surfing. To develop a style, people have to find inspiration on their own and bring that to whatever it is they do, airs surfing, or powerful grinds and carves skating. If it was only about the tricks or what does good in a contest, I think everyone would look the same and it would be boring. Style Matters!

Zach Miller’s style is bionic, on edge and fluid just like his dad, Chris. Here he boosts a backside ollie with authority at the Alga Norte Skatepark in Carlsbad, CA. Photo © Jamie Mosberg Zach Miller’s style is bionic, on edge and fluid just like his dad, Chris. Here he boosts a backside ollie with authority at the Alga Norte Skatepark in Carlsbad, CA. Photo © Jamie Mosberg

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

