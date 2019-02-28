Vans’ New Antihero Collab Celebrates 4 Skate Icons: Cardiel, Grosso, Pfanner and Trujillo

With its newest Antihero collaboration, Vans, an iconic brand with 50+ years in the game, pays tribute to the true grit of John Cardiel, Jeff Grosso, Chris Pfanner and Tony Trujillo…

Costa Mesa, CALIF. (February 28, 2019) – Two of the most respected brands in skateboarding, Vans and Antihero Skateboards, band together to commemorate four shared team riders John Cardiel, Chris Pfanner, Jeff Grosso and Tony Trujillo, with their favorite Vans Pro Skate styles.

Available now, the Vans x Antihero assortment is a stylish, skate-inspired collection that ranges in apparel, accessories, and footwear, and highlights three athlete-endorsed Pro Classics and the signature TNT Advanced Prototype.

Celebrating the unapologetic spirit of Antihero Skateboards and its heritage of nearly 25 years, the Old Skool Pro (Cardiel), Slip-On Pro (Pfanner) and Sk8-Mid Pro (Grosso) join the TNT Advanced Prototype (Trujillo), in a collection that boasts premium suede and canvas upper textiles, Vans’ trusted Pro Skate performance technology, and custom Antihero graphics. With a design palette unified by Antihero’s mascot, the pigeon, each shoe features a custom pigeon character on the footbed, including a fat pigeon for Jeff Grosso’s Sk8-Mid Pro.

Every style embodies a unique feature inspired by each skater, from outdoor styling and premium suede overlays by Cardiel and Grosso, to curated two-tone color executions by Pfanner and Trujillo. Both the Sk8 Mid Pro and TNT Advanced Prototype employ Vans UltraCush Lite 3D footbeds, while the Old Skool Pro and Slip On Pro are equipped with Duracap-reinforced rubber underlays for durability and UltraCush HD sockliners for unparalleled cushioning.

The Vans x Antihero apparel collection features clean graphic lockups across short and long sleeve tees, a fleece pullover hoodie, and a hat. The standout piece in the collection is a staple workwear-inspired yarn dye shadow plaid flannel featuring a straight hem, pigeon embroidery, and custom label package details.

Always unconventional and free from constraints, Antihero is one of the industry’s most respected skateboard brands to date. Founded by longtime professional skateboarder Julien Stranger in 1995, this San Francisco-based skateboard company has been paving its own path since day one.

The Vans x Antihero Collection is available now. Visit Vans.com/skate for more information and to find an authorized Vans Pro Skate dealer near you.

