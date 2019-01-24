Solo Scott Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH SOLO SCOTT. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY RUBEN PINA.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

I started as a surfer/skater. My first skateboard was a Black Knight that I bought at Big 5 on Wilshire and I cut a swallow tail to make it look like a surfboard. That was in 1973.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you and who has the best surf skate style?

Doing something radical and making it look effortless. You can’t talk about style without mentioning Mickey Dora and Michael Peterson. They influenced Jay Adams and Tony Alva early on. Jay had great surfskate style. Alva, Cab and Hosoi have great surfskate style too. Hosoi is the most stylish skater ever. Jay was the most stylish surf/skater.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding, and skateboarding influenced surfing?

As far as surfing goes, the Hawaiians were a big influence on me early on in my surfing; Larry Bertlemann, Barry Kanaiaupuni, Reno Abellira.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

For me, style is where art meets skill. Anyone can acquire the skill. Style is intangible. Either you have it or you don’t.

Solo Scott slashin’ surfskate style. Photo © Ruben Pina Solo Scott slashin’ surfskate style. Photo © Ruben Pina

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, ORDER ISSUE #75 AT THE JUICE SHOP…