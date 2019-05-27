Memorial Day Weekend Road Trip to Arlington, Virginia

Memorial Day Weekend has begun with an honorable start as Glenn Joyce road tripped from Jersey to Arlington, Virginia, to pay respect and also check out the new Team Pain-built Powhatan Skatepark with Bob Pribble, Mikey, Travis Beattie and Ramptech’s @CountMappula A.K.A. Mike Mapp.

Mike Mapp @countmappula Photo by Glenn Joyce

As American flags fly just a few miles down the road at Arlington National Cemetery in tribute to our brave soldiers, Juice Magazine would like to take this opportunity to honor those who put their lives on the line serving our country. 100% Respect.



Photo courtesy of Time.com

Along with the tradition of remembering our fallen warriors, many spend time with friends and family on this holiday weekend and celebrate the freedom given to us by those who made the greatest sacrifice. In the spirit of camaraderie, we share these photos of some good times with good friends on this hallowed holiday.

Photos by Glenn Joyce @_glenn_joyce_

Mikey @xmikey662x Photo by Glenn Joyce

Travis Beattie @pt_travis Photo by Glenn Joyce



Bob Pribble @bob_pribble Photo by Glenn Joyce

Take a look at the design of the new Powhatan Skatepark in Arlington, VA built by Team Pain Skateparks.

After paying respect in Arlington, everyone cruised to Damien’s ramp in Maryland to session the vert ramp with Scott Tupper, Greg Anderson and the crew.

Greg Anderson @zzzgregzzz Photo by Glenn Joyce

Travis Beattie @pt_travis Photo by Glenn Joyce

Scott Tupper. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Greg Anderson @zzzgregzzz Photo by Glenn Joyce

Scott Tupper. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Mikey @xmikey662x Photo by Glenn Joyce

Scott Tupper. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Mikey @xmikey662x Photo by Glenn Joyce



Thanks for reading and we hope that everyone has a nice holiday weekend and a great summer.