Jay Boy: The Early Years of Jay Adams – Book Review by Shota Kubo

The “Jay Boy” book by Kent Sherwood makes me wish I was living in those times, being carefree and wild in the streets with all of Jay’s friends, like my dad, Shogo, skating and surfing in Venice and LA. Jay looks so happy and his captions are hilarious. This is a great book for all ages and it gets you fired up to go skate and surf! With an introduction by C.R. Stecyk III, foreword by Tony Alva and essay by Glen E. Friedman, this book is a must-have. All profits from the sales of this book go directly to Jay’s family: his widow, Tracy Hubbard Adams, his son, Se7en Adams, and his daughter, Venice. Click the link to purchase now!

– Review by Shota Kubo

“JAY BOY: The Early Years of Jay Adams” book with photos by Kent Sherwood (Jay’s stepfather) is now available on Amazon from Universe/Rizzoli. Glen E. Friedman designed the original version of this book in 2005-2006 with Jay Boy, featuring amazing photographs shots of Jay skating and surfing in Venice and Santa Monica, as well as shots from Paul Revere that weren’t in the original edition. Besides all of the incredible photos of Jay, there are photos of Shogo Kubo, Tony Alva, Baby Paul Cullen, Wentzle Ruml IV and many others. Kent Sherwood has instructed Rizzoli to give all royalties to Jay’s children, Seven and Venice, and his widow, Tracy.

"Jay Boy: The Early Years of Jay Adams" is an absolutely magnificent book and a must-have for everyone with an interest in skateboarding. The images evoke a time of innocence and pure passion for skateboarding and surfing that will bring a smile to your face and a glow to your heart. Jay Boy forever. Never forget." – Juice Magazine

This book can be ordered on Amazon now for $17.98. Click the link here: https://www.amazon.com/Jay-Boy-Early-Surfing-Skating/dp/0789332825

Back Cover Note:

Skateboarding legend Jay Adams’s sudden and unexpected death at the age of fifty-three shocked the world. Media outlets including The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, The Hollywood Reporter, ESPN, MTV, The Telegraph, and People magazine, to name only a few, paid tribute to Jay Adams; the broad coverage he received speaks to the immense influence Jay had on the sport of skateboarding and the subsequent culture he helped grow and shape. Universe Publishing is pleased to bring back into print the little-known book of photographs of Jay Adams’s earliest days as a surfer and skateboarder, taken by his stepfather Kent Sherwood.

Sherwood is directly responsible for unleashing Adams’s talent on the world: he introduced Jay at a very young age to surfing and skateboarding. Sherwood began shooting the young Jay Adams at play, surfing and skating with his friends, including Tony Alva, Shogo Kubo, and Wentzle Ruml IV, among many others. The book also includes sweet and revealing thoughts about his past, written by Adams before he passed away. Jay Boy is an endearing, intimate early look at the gifted Adams, his friends, and his family.

