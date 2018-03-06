Burger Boogaloo Announces 2018 Lineup with Devo, The Damned, Mudhoney and More

Burger Boogaloo is back on Saturday, June 30th and Sunday, July 1st with a whip-crackin’, damn good, “shok”-inducing lineup at Oakland’s Mosswood Park! This year’s Boogaloo will include performances from Devo, The Damned, Le Shok, Mudhoney, Traditional Fools, The Mummies, and plenty of others. Of course, no Burger bash would be complete without legendary host, John Waters, who will be returning for the fourth year in a row! Whether you’re a first timer or a yearly Booger, this year’s lineup has something for everyone.

Tickets for Burger Boogaloo are on sale now, with weekend passes starting at $169 and VIP passes going for $269. VIP passes include a bag-o-swag and the mighty power to come and go from the fest as you please. Got a tight Boogying schedule and can’t make it both days? No sweat! Saturday passes are $125 and Sunday passes are $99. Purchase links and lineup info are below.

BURGER BOOGALOO LINEUP

DEVO – 1st show in 3 years

THE DAMNED

LE SHOK – 1st show in 15 years

TRADITIONAL FOOLS – 1st show in 5 years

THE MUMMIES

THE RIP OFFS – 1st show in 5 years

SPITS

HUNX & HIS PUNX – Reunion Show

MUDHONEY

DWARVES

THE DICKIES

GIUDA

GRIS GRIS – 1st show in 10 years

QUINTRON & MS. PUSSYCAT

THE FLAKES

FIRESTARTER – 1st show in USA

SUBSONICS

FLYTRAPS

CUMSTAIN

BATTLESHIP – 1st show in 10 years

NOTS

FRANCIS LAU

HOSTED BY JOHN WATERS

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE:

https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1646107

TICKET INFO:

General Admission Weekend Pass – $169

VIP Weekend Pass – $269

Saturday Ticket w/ Devo – $125

Sunday Ticket w/ Damned – $99

* VIP tickets come with ins and outs and bag-o-swag

http://burgerboogaloo.com/