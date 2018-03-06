Burger Boogaloo Announces 2018 Lineup with Devo, The Damned, Mudhoney and More

Burger Boogaloo is back on Saturday, June 30th and Sunday, July 1st with a whip-crackin’, damn good, “shok”-inducing lineup at Oakland’s Mosswood Park! This year’s Boogaloo will include performances from Devo, The Damned, Le Shok, Mudhoney, Traditional Fools, The Mummies, and plenty of others. Of course, no Burger bash would be complete without legendary host, John Waters, who will be returning for the fourth year in a row! Whether you’re a first timer or a yearly Booger, this year’s lineup has something for everyone.
Tickets for Burger Boogaloo are on sale now, with weekend passes starting at $169 and VIP passes going for $269. VIP passes include a bag-o-swag and the mighty power to come and go from the fest as you please. Got a tight Boogying schedule and can’t make it both days? No sweat! Saturday passes are $125 and Sunday passes are $99. Purchase links and lineup info are below.
BURGER BOOGALOO LINEUP
DEVO – 1st show in 3 years
THE DAMNED
LE SHOK – 1st show in 15 years
TRADITIONAL FOOLS – 1st show in 5 years
THE MUMMIES
THE RIP OFFS – 1st show in 5 years
SPITS
HUNX & HIS PUNX – Reunion Show
MUDHONEY
DWARVES
THE DICKIES
GIUDA
GRIS GRIS – 1st show in 10 years
QUINTRON & MS. PUSSYCAT
THE FLAKES
FIRESTARTER – 1st show in USA
SUBSONICS
FLYTRAPS
CUMSTAIN
BATTLESHIP – 1st show in 10 years
NOTS
FRANCIS LAU
HOSTED BY JOHN WATERS
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE:
https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1646107
TICKET INFO:
General Admission Weekend Pass – $169
VIP Weekend Pass – $269
Saturday Ticket w/ Devo – $125
Sunday Ticket w/ Damned – $99
* VIP tickets come with ins and outs and bag-o-swag
Post a reply