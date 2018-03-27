Adidas Skateboarding announces Das Days, a large-scale event series taking over multiple cities across the globe in 2018 including Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, and Shanghai. Das Days celebrates each city with a range of events that plan to elevate and unify the local skate community and beyond.

Das Days will kickoff in Los Angeles with 10 days filled with interactive events and activities including product launches, video premieres, workshops, art exhibitions, panel discussions, and more. The renowned Seventh Letter Gallery in Los Angeles’ iconic Fairfax District will serve as the Das Days “Community Center” and main hub.

A block party with musical performances by Chief Keef and some of the city’s best emerging talent, Showcase X art exhibition curated by renowned street artist Shepard Fairey, and City Copa skate events curated by local LA shops Kingswell and Brooklyn Projects will also take place in surrounding neighborhoods.

DAS DAYS SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

THURSDAY, APRIL 5 | 3ST PRODUCT LAUNCH

The opening night of Das Days takes place at The Seventh Letter “Community Center” with an exclusive product launch event for adidas Skateboarding’s all-new 3ST footwear models – 3ST.001 and 3ST.002. A rare insider’s look at adidas’ open source design process, guests will receive a first-hand opportunity to create and customize their very own miniature 3ST model shoe via the adidas’ mobile MakerLab station – a mobile version of the brand’s exclusive state-of-the-art design center.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6 | THE NINE CLUB LIVE

Taking place at the “Community Center”, The Nine Club will record a special live studio talk show and podcast hosted by Chris Roberts in front of a live audience. adidas Skateboarding athletes Daewon Song, Diego Nájera, and Miles Silvas along with local personalities Dom Deluca of Brooklyn Projects and former Pro Skateboarder and Pizzanista owner Salman Agah will tackle a range of questions from The Nine Club’s always engaging hosts.

SATURDAY, APRIL 7 | DAS DAYS BLOCK PARTY

The community will be invited to a Das Days celebration located at Union Nightclub. The event will feature an outdoor, open floor skate jam with cash prizes during the day, followed by an evening of musical performances curated in partnership with Dom Deluca of Brooklyn Projects. Confirmed performing artists include Chief Keef, Lil Gnar, Yung Gleesh, and Retch & Germ, hosted by Queen Bobby Pin. The party will also premiere adidas Skateboarding’s latest skate video from team rider Diego Nájera and friends.

MONDAY, APRIL 9 | SKATE TRIVIA BY USELESS WOODEN KNOWLEDGE

Join Clint Peterson, Andreas Trolf, Daniel Shimizu and the rest of the Useless Wooden Trivia crew for an evening of brain busting skate trivia questions guaranteed to stump even the most seasoned of skate nerds. Taking place at the “Community Center”, local teams will be on hand including the skate brainiacs from Kingswell, adidas team riders and more.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11 | SPEAKER SERIES

Das Days will include a speaker series that aims to empower the local skate community to push forward and expand skate culture on their own terms, whether it be through film, photography, art, or design. The speaker series aims to inspire skaters and the community to stay creative and original through these innovative outlets. Featured speakers include Colin Kennedy, Skin Phillips, and Giovanni Reda.

THURSDAY, APRIL 12 | SHOWCASE X CURATED BY SHEPARD FAIREY

Showcase X, part of adidas Skateboarding’s global creators series, The Showcase, is a community-driven group art exhibition and cultural gathering designed to provide a creative platform to showcase works from emerging artists and talent from in and around skateboarding. Curated by renowned street artist and skate fan, Shepard Fairey, Showcase X will take place at The Seventh Letter Gallery with a special musical performance by Easy. Shepard will also DJ alongside featured original artwork from Sebo Walker, Zorah Olivia, Stella Reynolds, Oscar Meza, Andres Alfonso, Penelope Gazin, Evan Mendel, and Shane Aukland. The group exhibition is open for one night with select works available for purchase from participating artists.

FRIDAY, APRIL 13 & SATURDAY, APRIL 14 | CITY COPA

The inaugural Das Days ends its programming with City Copa, an evolution of the brand’s renowned Skata Copa, which partners with local skate shops to elevate the city’s vibrant skate community. City Copa will take place over the course of two days with Los Feliz skate retailer Kingswell on April 13 while Brooklyn Projects will arrange day two’s skate and musical event at a yet-to-be-announced location on April 14.

Das Days celebrates the community and immerses attendees with their surroundings for an authentic experience that fosters meaningful connections in each key city. The event series heads to New York City this summer, followed by Paris, and Shanghai in the fall. Das Days will continue on throughout the year by means of its retail partners, and local activations scheduled in place.

Visit the adidas Skateboarding website for the complete Das Days schedule of events and more.