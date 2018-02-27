Congratulations to all of the inductees to the 2018 Skateboarding Hall of Fame. The Skateboarding Hall of Fame honors skateboarders, industry pioneers and icons that have left an indelible imprint on the history of skateboarding and our culture. The 8th Annual Skateboarding Hall of Fame and Icon Awards Ceremony presented by House of Vans will be held at the City National Grove of Anaheim, California on May 4, 2018.
2018 Inductees
1960s: Tommy Ryan
1970s Era 1: Mike Weed
1970s Era 2: David Hackett and Brad Bowman
1980s Era 1: Allen Losi
1980s Era 2: Matt Hensley
1990s: Guy Mariano
Female: Pattie Hoffman and Judi Oyama
Icons: Skateboarder Magazine, Bahne Skateboards, and Jeff Ho
Event Schedule
5:00 PM VIP HAPPY HOUR
6:15 PM VIP DINNER
6:30 PM GENERAL ADMISSION
7:30 PM SKATEBOARDING HALL OF FAME CEREMONY
10:00 PM Special Musical Guest
11:00 PM BARS CLOSE
12:00 PM VENUE CLOSE
All proceeds benefit the not-for-profit efforts of the International Skateboarding Hall of Fame and the Go Skateboarding Foundation.
The Skateboarding Hall of Fame and Icon Awards Ceremony is a production of the International Association of Skateboard Companies under license from the International Skateboarding Hall of Fame™.
*Ticket purchases for the Skateboarding Hall of Fame and Icon Awards Ceremony are non-refundable.
DATE AND TIME
Fri, May 4, 2018
6:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT
City National Grove of Anaheim
2200 East Katella Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92806
Get tickets here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-skateboarding-hall-of-fame-induction-ceremony-presented-by-house-of-vans-tickets-43148834325
