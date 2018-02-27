Congratulations to all of the inductees to the 2018 Skateboarding Hall of Fame. The Skateboarding Hall of Fame honors skateboarders, industry pioneers and icons that have left an indelible imprint on the history of skateboarding and our culture. The 8th Annual Skateboarding Hall of Fame and Icon Awards Ceremony presented by House of Vans will be held at the City National Grove of Anaheim, California on May 4, 2018.

2018 Inductees

1960s: Tommy Ryan

1970s Era 1: Mike Weed

1970s Era 2: David Hackett and Brad Bowman

1980s Era 1: Allen Losi

1980s Era 2: Matt Hensley

1990s: Guy Mariano

Female: Pattie Hoffman and Judi Oyama

Icons: Skateboarder Magazine, Bahne Skateboards, and Jeff Ho

Event Schedule

5:00 PM VIP HAPPY HOUR

6:15 PM VIP DINNER

6:30 PM GENERAL ADMISSION

7:30 PM SKATEBOARDING HALL OF FAME CEREMONY

10:00 PM Special Musical Guest

11:00 PM BARS CLOSE

12:00 PM VENUE CLOSE

All proceeds benefit the not-for-profit efforts of the International Skateboarding Hall of Fame and the Go Skateboarding Foundation.

The Skateboarding Hall of Fame and Icon Awards Ceremony is a production of the International Association of Skateboard Companies under license from the International Skateboarding Hall of Fame™.

*Ticket purchases for the Skateboarding Hall of Fame and Icon Awards Ceremony are non-refundable.

DATE AND TIME

Fri, May 4, 2018

6:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT

City National Grove of Anaheim

2200 East Katella Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806

Get tickets here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-skateboarding-hall-of-fame-induction-ceremony-presented-by-house-of-vans-tickets-43148834325