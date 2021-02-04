World Premiere – Crossing the Grain – Arbor 25 Year Documentary

Today, at 6pm PST (9pm East Coast), February 4, 2021, tune in for the online World Premiere of the new “Crossing the Grain” documentary celebrating the 25 year anniversary of Arbor, and check out a new surprise team announcement during a live stream broadcast with Arbor co-founder Bob Carlson and Arbor team riders: Bryan Igushi, Mark Carter, Shuriken Shannon and Amelia Brodka.

In 1995, two friends launched Arbor to make environmental conservation the guiding principle in the production of their snowboard and skateboard products, and become the first action sports brand founded to focus on sustainability, and formally commit to donating a portion of sales to the conservation of the environment.

Now, at its 25-year Anniversary, Arbor is releasing a new documentary, “Crossing the Grain.” The film is an account of how Arbor’s founders launched the company, in an extremely crowded mid-90’s market, as outsiders with a purpose; through its struggles to find acceptance and success, as the industry consolidated in the early 2000s; to building a unique, collective path forward; to eventually earning a place as one of today’s most innovative and enduring snowboard and skateboard brands.

Join in on the celebration of Arbor’s 25th Anniversary with the online world premiere of Crossing the Grain – Mindfully Crafted for 25 Years on FEBRUARY 4TH, 2021 @ 6PM PST at https://www.arborcollective.com/crossing-the-grain-25-year-video

Crossing the Grain – Mindfully Crafted for 25 Years filmed and edited by @blackkoles

Message From Arbor Co-Founder:

As we look forward to the next 25 years, we plan to stick to the collective approach that got us here. It underpins our ability to evolve with our ever-changing industry, in ways that are true to this Brand. It’s a heritage that strengthens our capacity to deliver for our customers and the planet, and contribute to snowboarding and skateboarding.

Our success will continue to be a product of the larger Arbor family, and the common goals we share. It’s about Staff who live our values, and drive the collaboration that steers the ship; Team Riders who personify our beliefs, and help lead the product and content development that makes Arbor tangible; Artists who define our ethos with light, color, and imagery; and Dealers who ground us in the realities, inspirations, and needs of our community.

Today, we measure that success in many ways. The quality and performance that our process delivers year-in and year-out. The innovations in sustainability that we continue to offer the market. An understanding of the larger experience our customers seek, and the ability to deliver products that meet those evolving needs. And the lasting impact our give-back efforts have on the natural world. Efforts that allow us to be part of a program that has now planted over 350,000 trees in Hawaii. Returning Roots to the people and place at the genesis of the surf/skate/snow experience.

Arbor’s mission remains – deliver responsible progression by blending forward thinking design and traditional craftsmanship, with sustainable materials and production methods. We’re going to keep having fun doing just that. Thank you for being part of it all.

Founder and CEO

Not Just Planting Trees,

Rebuilding Forests

Since day one, The Arbor Collective has donated to groups that protect and restore forests through a program called “Returning Roots.” Arbor’s donations primarily go to preserving the Koa forests of Hawaii, which allows Arbor to give back to the planet, and to the people and place that gave us surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding. The native Hawaiians invented surfing as early as 1,000 years ago, on boards made from Koa wood. The sports we love today tie directly to this heritage.

