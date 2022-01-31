Who is AJ Nelson?

By now, most of you probably know or have skated with AJ Nelson, but for those who haven’t had that good luck yet, you can learn more about who AJ is while sitting shotgun on his journey from Indiana to California in this Common Youth Brand video.

This is AJ Nelson…

In another example of what a good dude AJ is, he shared his gratitude and said, “Thanks @commonyouthbrand and @tonybriseno and @xander_robertson for making this project and growing this brand and letting me be apart of all of it ! Thank you to anyone and everyone who has come in my life for the best you all mean the world to me.”

AJ’s sponsors include: @powellperalta @speedlabwheels @acetrucks @commonyouthbrand @s1helmets @theblacksheepunderground @oldbonestherapy @pit_viper

You can follow AJ on IG at @_aj_nelson_

Common Youth Brand ad featuring AJ Nelson, photo by Xander Robertson in Juice Magazine #78.

Speedlab Wheels ad featuring AJ Nelson, photo by Peter Furnee in Juice Magazine #78.

AJ Nelson bombs away at Washington St. Photo by Xander Robertson courtesy Common Youth Brand

Read an interview with AJ Nelson by Jim “Murf” Murphy in the new issue of Juice Magazine #78.

AJ Nelson interview by Jim Murphy (page 1) Photo by Deville Nunes

Grab a copy of Juice #78 featuring AJ’s interview and Tom Groholski on the cover at the Juice Shop online.