Vans All-New Skate Classics: Built Extra Tough

Vans has introduced a new extra tough take on the Skate Classic with upgraded design and construction. Lizzie likes ’em. Check it out. Vans Skate Classics will be available on March 4, 2021

PRESS RELEASE:

Vans, the original action sports footwear and apparel brand, proudly presents the all-new Skate Classics, our most iconic silhouettes with an updated, extra-tough construction designed first and foremost for skateboarders.

Completely redesigned with skaters in mind, Skate Classics deliver more of what Vans skaters like Lizzie Armanto, Dustin Henry, Axel Cruysberghs, Daiki Hoshino, and Giovanni Vianna need to enable maximum progression. Reinforced materials and upgraded construction provide added durability and energy-return cushioning for longer skate sessions, while a few finishing touches to the overall aesthetic prove that Skate Classics don’t just perform, they also look damn good doing it.

Skate Classics lead with fully revised uppers that incorporate reimagined patterns and an all-new last for better heel fit. A molded heel counter and locked-in tongue straps with premium heel hold keep feet locked in for better control. The DURACAP underlay takes on a new shape, adding flexibility and removing excess bulk to eliminate hot spots, resulting in an essential fit for maximum durability where skaters need it most. Two-part foxing featuring a heavier knurl texture on toe bumpers, as well as Sick Stick, a new proprietary gum rubber compound, increases the durability and longevity of the shoe. In addition, Vans best-in-class PopCush energy-return footbeds snap back and won’t pack out, keeping legs feeling fresh to skate longer.

An always-stylish classic white/blue colorway prevails across the Skate Authentic, Skate Slip-On, Skate Sk8-Hi, Skate Old Skool, and Skate Era, while a new sidewall finish, Checkerboard flag, and “Skateboarding” branding subtly enhance these timeless styles.

Dive deeper into the individual stories behind Vans athletes and discover what makes them tough on the inside, at Vans.com/SkateClassics. Go inside Lizzie Armanto’s world with her personally curated Vans Spotify Playlist, live now.

The Vans Skate Classics collection, featuring the Skate Authentic, Skate Slip-On, Skate Sk8-Hi, Skate Old Skool, and Skate Era, will be available on March 4, 2021, at Vans Skate retailers and Vans.com/Skate.

