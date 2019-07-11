The biggest all-surf music festival in the U.S.

celebrates its 12th year!

When: Saturday, August 3, 2019,

12 Noon-Midnight

Where: Alpine Village

833 W Torrance Blvd,

Torrance, CA 90502

Tickets: $40 at the door – All Ages

18 and under with parent FREE!

This year’s event will feature:



The Boss Martians (Seattle, WA)

Insect Surfers (Los Angeles, CA)

The Surfrajettes (Toronto, Canada)

Evan Foster plays the Instrumental album (Seattle, WA)

The Pyronauts (Nor Cal)

Los Tiki Phantoms (Barcelona, Spain)

Jason Lee And The R.I.P.Tides (San Diego, CA)

Los Freneticos (Cordoba, Argentina)

The Delstroyers (Seattle, WA)

The New Waves (Las Vegas, NV)

Thee Swank Bastards (Las Vegas, NV)

Trabants (Boston, MA)

Dick Dale Tribute

And in addition to the music, the 12th Annual Surf Guitar 101 Convention will feature:

A surf music marketplace featuring bands, labels, and collectors selling vinyl, CDs, DVDs, posters, t-shirts, books, and other memorabilia

All-day raffle featuring a Fender American Vintage Thin Skin 1959 Jazzmaster, an Eastwood guitar, Surfy Bear products, Quilter amplification, a Nocturne pedal, a set up by Soest Guitar, Rattlesnake Cables, a gift certificate to Caveman Music, and tons of CDs, t-shirts and other Surf related items from labels such as Hi-Tide, MuSick, Dionysus Records, Double Crown, Green and Surf Cookie and more!

Plenty of excellent food and drink available all day from Alpine Village

About Surf Guitar 101

Do you have a love for traditional surf music played on a Fender Jaguar, straight through a 1963 Fender Reverb tank, then blasted through a blonde Fender Showman? So do the members of SurfGuitar101!



The SG101 Convention started in 2008 when the members of www.surfguitar101.comagreed there should be an annual meet & greet for members. The convention features bands, gear, and gives the occasional performing enthusiast a chance to show off their skills on stage. Additionally, a plethora of vendors presents their music, merch, and gear up for sale.



This event celebrates surf music in all forms, from the instrumental tunes that influenced the forefathers, to the bands that created and developed that unmistakable sound, to the current domestic and foreign bands today, either carrying on the tradition of instrumental surf ‘n’ drag tunes in their pure form or progressively changing the face of the genre. There is something for everyone!