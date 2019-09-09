Sober Vs. Wasted V.I.I. at FDR Skatepark Sept 15th

Sober Vs. Wasted V.I.I. at FDR Skatepark on Sept 15th is presented by Anarchadelphia and FDR Skatepark with support from Scum Skates, Spitfire, Juice Magazine, Anti-Hero, Creature, Bacon Skateboards, Liquid Death Mountain Water, Fair Weather, Girl, Aces & 8’s, Glenn’s Auto Care Center, Shred Her, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co, Jamestown Skate Products, Switch Skateboarding and Snowboarding, Thrasher, Low Card, and Fairman’s.

1st place wins $1000

2nd place wins $500

3rd place wins $200

Best Trick wins $300

Donate to FDR at www.gofundme.com/fdrskatepark

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
