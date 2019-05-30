Skull Skates X Juice Magazine Collaboration Skateboard & T-shirt

“A good collaboration is as strong as the sum of its parts so when Juice Magazine and Skull Skates join up you know it’s going to be heavy. The voice of hardcore and surf skating, Juice is the authority on all that is good in skateboarding and its surrounding culture. Short run of Skull Skates made in Canada. 9.125 x 33 Maple skate decks and heavy screen printed T’s. S, M, L, XL. Officially licensed product. Artwork by SixtySixx of Japan. Congrats Juice Magazine 25 Years… ”





@JuiceMagazine is proud to announce our new T-shirt & Skateboard collab with @Skull_Skates and we made a video with a few of our favorite skate clips from the last 25 years of Juice to celebrate. We are so excited and hope you dig it too! ☠️♠️☠️ #videoedit by Skyler Anselmo @wordthunderbird ☠️♠️☠️ Thanks to @kazufuminoro SIXTY SIXX for the sick art he made for the collab and 100% Respect, Love & Gratitude to Skull Skates! Email mailorder@skullskates.com to order. Limited supply available. If you’d like to order online, please click here. Thank you!

www.skullskates.com

www.skullskatesjapan.com





