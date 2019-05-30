Skull Skates X Juice Magazine Collaboration Skateboard & T-shirt

“A good collaboration is as strong as the sum of its parts so when Juice Magazine and Skull Skates join up you know it’s going to be heavy. The voice of hardcore and surf skating, Juice is the authority on all that is good in skateboarding and its surrounding culture. Short run of Skull Skates made in Canada. 9.125 x 33 Maple skate decks and heavy screen printed T’s. S, M, L, XL. Officially licensed product. Artwork by SixtySixx of Japan. Congrats Juice Magazine 25 Years… ”


@JuiceMagazine is proud to announce our new T-shirt & Skateboard collab with @Skull_Skates and we made a video with a few of our favorite skate clips from the last 25 years of Juice to celebrate. We are so excited and hope you dig it too! ☠️♠️☠️ #videoedit by Skyler Anselmo @wordthunderbird ☠️♠️☠️ Thanks to @kazufuminoro SIXTY SIXX for the sick art he made for the collab and 100% Respect, Love & Gratitude to Skull Skates! Email mailorder@skullskates.com to order. Limited supply available. If you’d like to order online, please click here. Thank you!

www.skullskates.com

www.skullskatesjapan.com



Information

Written by May 30, 2019Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

%d bloggers like this: