Skull Skates and Juice Mag Collab Keeping it Core

Juice Magazine is excited about our very first collaboration with Skull Skates and we hope you dig it too. ☠️♠️☠️ Thanks to @kazufuminoro SIXTY SIXX for the sick art he made for this special celebratory collection featuring skateboard decks, short sleeve t-shirts, long sleeves and hoodies, available now. 100% Respect, Love & Gratitude to our Skull Skates family!

Limited supply available and selling fast. ORDER NOW HERE

“A good collaboration is as strong as the sum of its parts so when Juice Magazine and Skull Skates join up, you know it’s going to be heavy. The voice of hardcore and surf skating, Juice is the authority on all that is good in skateboarding and its surrounding culture. Short run of Skull Skates made in Canada. 9.125 x 33 Maple skate decks and heavy screen printed t-shirts, long sleeves and hoodies. Officially licensed product. Artwork by SixtySixx of Japan. Congrats Juice Magazine 25 Years… ”

Juice Magazine made a video, edited by Skyler Anselmo, featuring a few of our favorite skate clips from the last 25 years of Juice to celebrate this unique and rare SKULL SKATES X JUICE MAG COLLAB. ☠️♠️☠️

Skull Skates “Juice x Skull Skates Collab” – 9 1/8″ x 33″ [15″ wheelbase]. Artwork by Sixty Sixx.

Skull Skates “Juice x Skull Skates Collab” – 9 1/8″ x 33″ [15″ wheelbase]. Artwork by Sixty Sixx. Directional, double kick. Made in Canada.

$89.99

Options: DECK ONLY or DECK WITH GRIPTAPE (ADD $10)

Juice x Skull Skates Collab t-shirt

Skull Skates “Juice x Skull Skates Collab” t-shirt. Sizes S, M, L, XL. Large front print of artwork by Sixty Sixx. White print on black shirt. 100% cotton. Printed in Canada.

Size dims – width (armpit to armpit) x height (collar to bottom):

S (44.5 cm x 66 cm)(17.5″ x 26″)

M (49.5 cm x 71.1 cm)(19.5″ x 28″)

L (53.3 cm x 76.2 cm)(21″ x 30″)

XL (58.4 cm x 80 cm)(23″ x 31.5″)

$34.99

Available Options: S,M,L,XL

Juice x Skull Skates Collab Longsleeve

Skull Skates “Juice x Skull Skates Collab” Longsleeve t shirt. Sizes S, M, L, XL. Large back print of artwork by Sixty Sixx, left arm logos sleeve print. 100% cotton. Printed in Canada.

Size dims – width (armpit to armpit) x height (collar to bottom):

S (44.5 cm x 61 cm)(17.5″ x 24″)

M (49.5 cm x 66 cm)(19.5″ x 26″)

L (56 cm x 70 cm)(22″ x 27.5″)

XL (58.5 cm x 71 cm)(23″ x 28″)

$44.99

Available Options: S,L,XL

Juice x Skull Skates Collab Hoody

Skull Skates “Juice Collab x Skull Skates” hooded sweatshirt. sizes S, M, L, XL, XXL. Large back print of artwork by Sixty Sixx, left arm logos sleeve print. 90% cotton / 10% polyester. made in canada. *note: will shrink almost a full size if dried in a dryer – hang to dry or size up one size.

Size dims – width (armpit to armpit) x height (collar to bottom):

S (50.8 cm x 66 cm)(20″ x 26″)

M (55.9 cm x 68.6 cm)(22″ x 27″)

L (62.2 cm x 71.1 cm)(24.5″ x 28″)

XL (64.8 cm x 73.7 cm)(25.5″ x 29″)

XXL (71.1 cm x 80 cm)(28″ x 31.5″)

$99.99

Available Options: XL, XXL (EXTRA $10)

SKULL SKATES X JUICE MAGAZINE COLLAB COLLECTION