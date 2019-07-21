Reggae Legend Lee Scratch Perry to release “Rootz Reggae Dub” Digitally 9/13

The dub reggae legend returns to the studio with new music recorded in Jamaica and the USA.

Right after a U.S. tour two years ago, dub reggae legend Lee “Scratch” Perry recorded 12 new tracks in Negril to a reggae combination mixed by Spacewave, working with backing musicians Speak Easy. Adding percussion from Larry McDonald and backing harmonies from Detroit-based female trio Dames Brown and The Groovematist, the new album was completed just in time for a double-12″ vinyl special edition (“Rootz Reggae Dub – Special Edition”) for April’s Record Store Day.

This new collection from Lee “Scratch” Perry was one of the best selling vinyl albums for this year’s Record Store Day. A digital release (streaming, download, and CD) of the album is now coming on September 13, and this promises to be led by new music videos for “Sun Is Shining (Over You)” in July and the radio edit of “Evil Man Loose In The World” in August.

This Grammy-winning artist, songwriter, and producer channels more of a roots reggae sound for this project and continues his commentary on spirituality, good and evil, and the human condition.

Track Listing

  • Sun Is Shining (Over You)
  • Stir It Up (In The Pot)
  • Some Day Play, Right Now Stay
  • Evil Man Loose In The World
  • Punky Reggae Party
  • When Will The War Be Over
  • Like A Megawave
  • Speak Easy On A Quiet Moonless Night
  • You All Know What To Do
  • Ever Forward
  • Stop Killing Your Brothers Down
  • Rewind

Information

