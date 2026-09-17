Red Bull Origin NYC at the Brooklyn Banks

Red Bull Origin NYC, September 19, 2026, is an invite-only street contest, at the Brooklyn Banks, celebrating the history of skateboarding in New York City.

As Red Bull explained, “For decades, the Brooklyn Banks have been one of skateboarding’s most influential proving grounds and gathering places. Built into the brick terrain beneath the Brooklyn Bridge, the Banks helped shape modern street skating through the generations of skateboarders who made the spot their own. After years of limited access, the landmark has made its triumphant return.

Red Bull Origin celebrates this legacy through a series of challenges inspired by the skaters and generations who made the Banks famous. Pioneers, established icons and rising talent will compete side by side, while hosts Steve Rodriguez and Chris Pastras bring the history and stories of the spot to life. More than a competition, Red Bull Origin connects the past, present and future of New York skateboarding at the place that helped define it.”

Schedule

Friday, September 18th 6pm – 9pm: Quartersnacks Presents “The Brooklyn Banks: History in Progress” The Ground, 130 Madison Street, New York 9:30pm – 12am: Gallery After Party Pinky Swear, 171A Chrystie Street, New York



Saturday, September 19th 10am: Registration and Practice 12pm: 10 Stair (Up, Down, Over, and Around) 10 skater jams, 12 mins each Awards immediately following, prizing issued at After Party 1:30pm: Subway Car Showtime Showdown 10 skater jams, 12 mins each 6 mins one way, 6 mins the other Awards immediately following, prizing issued at After Party 3pm: SHUT Session Wall Rides and Big Bank All on SHUT completes Invited Legends encouraged to get some 4pm: 13 Stair (Go Big or Go Home) 15 skater jams, 20 mins each Awards immediately following, prizing issued at After Party 9pm – 12am: After Party Casa Thirteen, 173 Bowery, New York



Red Bull Origin is a challenge-based skateboarding event that celebrates the cities that shaped street skateboarding’s global culture. The event reimagines iconic skate spots to test today’s top talent on legendary terrain. Featuring pioneers, icons, and rising stars, Red Bull Origin honors skateboarding’s legacy while empowering the next generation to carry it forward.

This is a free event for spectators, no ticket needed, and all ages are welcome!

Red Bull Origin will take place at the ‘Big Banks’ section of the Brooklyn Banks on September 19th, 2026.

11am: Venue Opens

12pm: 10 Stair

1:30pm: Subway Car Showdown

3pm: SHUT Session

4pm: 13 Stair

5:30pm: Awards

For more info: RedBull.com/Origin