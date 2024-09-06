Rail Devils Spark It Up in Puerto Rico

News from Tadashi from Tail Devil…

To celebrate the release of RAIL DEVILS, Tadashi and Elijah Akerley, Ace Pelka, Marshall Manuel and Jerry Gurney headed down to Puerto Rico to Spark It Up!

Check out the YouTube edit and please spread the love!!!!

Skaters: Elijah Akerley Ace Pelka Marshall Manuel Jerry Gurney

Thank you: Bam Margera Gabriel Alexander Natalie Lugo

Music: “Big Lizard” The Dead Milkmen and “In Spite of Ourselves” John Prine & Iris DeMent

Spark it Up!

Available at: https://TailDevil.com/