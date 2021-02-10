Precious Metals Starring Les Claypool and Robert Trujillo Directed by Cage Claypool

Here’s five minutes and 33 seconds that will lighten your day… A NorCal Gold Rush story with a surprise twist that you didn’t see coming…

Les Claypool and Robert Trujillo bring the heat and have some fun gun-slinging and dueling basses in this short film, which is a purely brilliant directing job by Claypool’s son, Cage Claypool. Watch now – It’s ON!!!

Les Claypool releases the short film “Precious Metals” today, co-starring Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and directed by Claypool’s son Cage. The film originally screened at this year’s virtual NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Show and is presented by EMG Pickups.

“Precious Metals” was shot at Claypool’s estate in Northern California and concludes with an epic dueling bass performance by Claypool and Trujillo. 
“As a veteran music video director and wannabe filmmaker, it swells my chest with puffy pride to see my son Cage delve into the world of cinematography and excel at it,” says Claypool. “He blows me away with his skill set, perspective, work ethic and ease of collaboration. That’s my boy!!”

