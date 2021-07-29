OTTTO “Lockdown” with Ryji Masuda Surfing Waco

Malibu’s Ryji Masuda has dropped this clip featuring music by Venice, California’s thrash metal band, OTTTO, which is Tye Trujillo (son of Robert Trujillo of Metallica) on bass, and Bryan Ferretti (guitar/vocals) and Ryan Duswalt on drums. Ryji Masuda is surfing to OTTTO’s song, “Lockdown” and sharing the word about OTTTO’s upcoming tour schedule, which includes an appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago this Sunday, August 1st, and a gig at the Bottlerock Music Fest where OTTTO will play Sept 4th in Napa Valley.

The video features Ryji ripping as only Ryji rips, filmed by Rob Henson at the BSR Surf Resort in Waco, Texas. Tye and Ryji (@ryjimasuda) grew up skating and surfing together and Kirk Hammett is his godfather, so there is another Metallica connection. Nathan Fletcher and Takuji Masuda have been mentoring Ryji in surfing and Eric “Tuma” Britton and Bennett Harada have been coaching Ryji in skateboarding, and the future is bright for this Malibu grom.

OTTTO (@otttoband) has been doing it OG Venice style with house parties and skate jam gigs, since day one, playing shows at the Venice Skatepark and multiple ragers at Juice Magazine HQ in Venice Beach (with surprise appearances from members of Suicidal Tendencies and Metallica). OTTTO fans are the gnarliest crew of locals, including Leandre Sanders, Zavier Alford, Tommy Sonic, Stuntman Jakie Familton, Jay Sinclair and Taj Britton and VIPS like Christian Hosoi, Pops Hosoi, Island Mike, Chuck Dukowski, Jon Theodore, Venice Adams, Jim McAlpine and Jeff Ho.

OTTTO will be playing Lollapalooza next Sunday, August 1, 2021 in Chicago at the BMI Stage at 5:30pm. Check the flyer art by John Mahoney @mahoney_artworks

OTTTO will play the after show on July 31, 2021 at 10:30PM at Subterranean (2011 W. North Ave, Chicago, IL) with White Reaper and Glove. Flyer art by Alexis Ziritt @aziritt

Bottlerock is set for September 3-5, 2021 and will feature an OTTTO show on Sept 4th at 1:00PM in Napa Valley, CA.

Artwork the wizard of rad Alexis Ziritt @aziritt

OTTTO has been in the studio working on their new LP coming later this year. In the meantime, check out the EP they released in 2019 at www.otttoband.com and go skate to some killer thrash metal!

RYJI MASUDA is sponsored by Astrodeck, Hosoi Skateboards, RVCA, Axxe Classic Wetsuits, Timmy Patterson Surfboards and Vertra.

OTTTO playing the 420 Games at the Venice Skatepark a few years ago.