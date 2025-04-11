MARK MOTHERSBAUGH Why are We Here No 01

“Any lil intro to Mark Mothersbaugh is worthless. Go see and then make your own decisions. And if you think, that’s good enough . . .” as Steve Olson said when talking to Mark for Juice.

Tonight, MutMuz Gallery in Chinatown LA, will be base of operations for the debut solo exhibition of oil paintings and screen prints by brilliant visionary artist Mark Mothersbaugh. Opening April 11 from 7-11pm at 971 Chung King Road, Los Angeles, CA, the soiree is open to the public, so drop by and dive in.

Mark Mothersbaugh. Photo Credit: Siena Goldman

PRESS RELEASE: Known for his multifaceted creativity and experimental approach, Mothersbaugh invites viewers to see the world through the lens of a self-declared social scientist. His work blends the familiar with the surreal, creating dreamlike compositions that pose the question: Why Are We Here? Merging personal reflection with cultural observation, each piece offers a vivid and sometimes bizarre perspective on the complexities of the human experience.

Titled Why Are We Here No. 01, the exhibition is the first in a series under the same name, each delving into the artist’s reflections on existence and broader societal questions. Through this evolving body of work, Mothersbaugh invites viewers to join him in contemplating life’s fundamental mysteries, offering an evolving journey into the mind of one of today’s most innovative artists. MutMuz Gallery opens in Chinatown, Los Angeles on April 11, from 7-11pm. More information is available here.

“I am a hoarder. I’ve been collecting and archiving since I was a kid—hence the ‘contemporary social scientist’ title…I was content just making the work and storing it away,” Mothersbaugh says. “Fast-forward a few decades, and those storage containers expanded into a warehouse. As I archived these prints, I realized there was no good reason to keep thousands of drawings, paintings, and prints locked away,” he continues. “I want to make these works more accessible to collectors and fans outside the traditional gallery system. Sharing this art directly feels like the right way to reconnect with it and with the people who appreciate it.”



MutMuz Gallery represents a significant milestone in Mothersbaugh’s career, providing an intimate look into his intellectual curiosity and visual imagination. The gallery’s name derives from Mutato Muzika, his Los Angeles-based production studio, which itself takes its name from the playful fusion of “Mutant” and “Potato.”



A distinctive and prolific figure in both art and music, Mark Mothersbaugh has consistently pushed the boundaries of creative expression. Co-founding the influential rock band DEVO, he translated his avant-garde musical roots into a prominent career scoring for film, television, video games, animation, and commercials, leaving a lasting impact across multiple creative fields.



Through Mutato Muzika, his multimedia company, Mothersbaugh has composed music for over 150 films, TV shows, video games, and countless commercials. Alongside his musical endeavors, he has staged 165 visual and audio art exhibitions, including the acclaimed traveling retrospective Myopia. Now, with MutMuz Gallery, Mothersbaugh opens the door to an immersive and unique exploration of his artistic vision, further bridging his diverse worlds of creativity.

