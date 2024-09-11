Juice Movie Night with SK8FACE Sept 26th

Skateboard Art is History and it’s time to make more as Matt Bass and Juice host a screening of “SK8FACE“, Thursday, Sept 26th, from 6-10pm, at The Waterfront, located at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA, with a Juice Talks Q&A featuring stars from the film, along with an Art Show Fundraiser displaying art from the documentary and more. RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

“SK8FACE” is a comprehensive dive into the shaping of skate culture through its most recognizable symbolism; skateboard art. As each era of skateboarding evolved through individual style and trick selection, the art on boards catapulted concurrently. Narrated by legendary skateboard pro, Chad Muska, “SK8FACE” speaks to all generations of skateboarders.

Directed by Matt Bass, the film documents and reflects on iconic artists within the scene, featuring legends such as Shepard Fairey, VCJ, Sean Cliver, Marc McKee, Ed Templeton, Jim Phillips, and Todd Francis. Bass illustrates how deeply influenced skate culture is by music, politics, and movements, which is depicted through the iconography of some of the most celebrated decks.

The commentary driven through these graphics portrays the message “Skateboard art is history” and highlights the importance of its recognition. 17 years in the making, “SK8FACE” demonstrates how community and defiance can create commentary larger than dialogue alone.

Initially inspired by Sean Cliver’s Disposable: a History of Skateboard Art, Bass immediately identified with the novel as a skateboarder himself. As a filmmaker, Bass sought to capture a core aspect of his own identity, cultivated by the DIY attitude of skateboarding.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

SK8FACE SYNOPIS:

SK8FACE is a feature documentary film about the history and evolution of skateboard art and culture. Witness the evolution of skateboard art from a simple 2×4 with roller skate wheels to skateboards hanging in museums all over the world. The film is a 70-year-journey, beginning in the 1950s when skateboards were simple planks of wood, to today when skateboards are considered major works of art. SK8FACE is a historical look into how skateboard art has created its own subculture while simultaneously influencing modern pop culture.

​

Within the film, viewers can see through the eyes of these iconic artists and skateboarders, touching on their first hand experiences of the stories of the art (both past and present), while they continue to push ahead on their own paths. These elements enable the viewer to appreciate the history of skateboard art, realize its connection and influence on the modern art world, and also illustrate today’s independent creators and cultural influencers. Skateboarding is now a global phenomenon.



SK8FACE tells the story of how the art on these iconic boards sparked a creative revolution.

SK8FACE POSTER ART BY MATT FRENCH

SK8FACE FEATURES: #TonyAlva #DesireeAstorga #NeilBlender #JurgenBlumlein #RonCameron #ThomasCampbell #RipCity #SeanCliver #SkullSkates #BillDanforth #EricDressen #ChrisDyer #ShepardFairey #DaveFriel #RayFlores #ToddFrancis #MattFrench #GlenEFriedman #EliMorganGesner #MarkGonzales #TommyGuerrero #TonyHawk #JeremyHenderson #AndyHowell #ToddHuber #WesHumpston #AndyJenkins #JohnLucero #BryceKanights #NatasKaupas #MarcMcKee #WynnMiller #TedNewsome #PatNhogo #RichNovak #SteveOlson #ChrisPastras #LabanPheidas #JimPhillips #SteveRocco #RolandSanchez #BartSaric #PaulSchmitt #RodneySmith #JamesLang #SteveSchwartz #CRStecykIII #EdTempleton #DaveSwift #Vcj #DamonWay #skateboarding #skateboard #art #skateart #skateboardart #DIY #documentary #skateboardcollector #vintageskateboard #historyofskateboarding #skateandcreate #skateanddestroy

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

Thanks to event partners: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vibes Snacks @vibessnacks, Vans @Vans, Zig-Zag @zigzagworld, California Locos @californialocos, Arbor @arborskateboards, Made In Venice @madeinvenicemovie The Waterfront Venice @thewaterfrontvenice, Starlite Cinemas @starlitecinemas, DJ BGMX Kevin Earl Taylor @kevinearltaylor and Juice Talks host Dan Levy @JuiceDan.

The Juice Surf Skate Punk Rock Raffle and the Juice VIP Gift Bags will give away a mountain of great prizes thanks to Shepard Fairey, Dogtown Skateboards, Vibes Snacks, Zig-Zag, Carver, Arbor, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Vans, California Locos, Errandboy, Suicidal Tendencies, Made In Venice Movie, Skaterbuilt, Skateboarding Hall of Fame and Juice.

The State of Skate Art Show Silent Auction Fundraiser is a display of skateboards and prints showcasing surf skate art, and will feature work by VCJ, Rick Griffin, C.R. Stecyk III, Shepard Fairey, Wes Humpston, Steve Olson, Sean Cliver, Marc McKee, Eric Dressen, Greyson Fletcher, Desiree Astorga, Skull Skates, Tim Jackson, Christian Hosoi, Ron Cameron, Chad Muska, Chris Pastras, Dave Swift, Willy Sions, Kevin Earl Taylor, Jamie O’Brien, Ben Adams, Lani Wongkar, Francesca Quintano, Chris Auk, California Locos, Arbor, Carver, Dogtown Skates, Sector 9, Wounded Knee Skateboards, Strangelove, Skaterbuilt, Powell Peralta and many more, including rare collectibles from the Juice archives, so join us in honoring the spirit of skate culture where many skateboarding stories began.

Don’t forget to bring your dough for the ‘burger and a beer’ special and the best raffles in town. We look forward to seeing you, Thursday Sept 26, 2024, from 6-10pm, at The Waterfront in Venice, California.

JUICE will be setting up the JUICE PUNK ROCK SKATE POP UP SHOP where you will find rare collectible issues of Juice Magazine as well as complimentary Juice stickers made by Graphics Lab.

RSVP to juicemagazineusa@gmail.com.

SCHEDULE:

6:00PM-8:00PM – “SK8FACE” Art Show

7:30PM – Juice Talks hosted by Dan Levy with filmmaker Matt Bass and stars of “SK8FACE”.

8:30PM – “SK8FACE” Movie Screening

6:00PM – 10:00PM – Juice State of Skate Exhibit, & Surf Skate Raffle & Silent Auction.

DATE: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 6:00pm-10:00pm

LOCATION: The Waterfront Venice, 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

EVENT PARTNERS:

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT VIBES:

Vibes set out to reinvent snacking by creating the most delicious on-the-go flavorful and fruity and sour stars reflecting the ethos of Venice Beach. A snack with not only bold flavors and just the right consistency, but with thoughtful additional ingredients that are good for your mind, body, and soul. Vibes is a snack that not only gives you more, but is better for you! Gluten Free, Vegan, Low Sugar, and Non GMO. Vibes added Amla Fruit, Elderberry, and Ashwangada, to enhance its fruity and sour snacks, with a variety of flavors. Finally, and importantly, with love for our planet, and marine life, Vibes is proud to partner with and support the great work of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. For more information, please visit https://lovethevibes.com.

About Vans:

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans®authentic collections are sold through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture. Learn more about Vans at Vans.com.

ABOUT ZIG-ZAG:

The company was founded in 1879 by Maurice and Jacques Braunstein. Based in Paris, in 1882 the company built the Papeterie de Gassicourt, near the town of Mantes-la-Jolie. In 1894, they invented the process of “interleaving” rolling papers. They called their papers Zig-Zag after the zigzag alternating packaging process. In 1900, Zig-Zag was awarded a gold medal at the Universal Exposition in Paris. Now the Zig-Zag Vintage Apparel Collection honors its heritage, drawing inspiration from the historic artwork featured in its booklets and ads. It includes styles influenced by the famous “Boris”, the Zig-Zag man. In the next ten years, Zig-Zag is aiming to be 100% carbon neutral through initiatives in partnership with One Tree Planted, where they are working to plant a tree for every online order over $15 they receive at https://zigzag.com.

ABOUT ARBOR:

Since 1995, Arbor’s mission has been simple and unchanged; blend innovative construction, with aspects of traditional craftsmanship, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable materials and methods. Arbor sees this as the best way to deliver the performance and quality required for pursuing snowboarding, skateboarding, and the good times that happen along the way. Arbor is proud to highlight athletes and artists who support this approach and contribute so significantly to Arbor’s efforts. This mindful, collective style ensures the planet is always considered as Arbor develops unique products for chasing life’s great lines. For more information, please visit https://www.arborcollective.com

ABOUT OBEY GIANT:

Obey Giant – The Art of Shepard Fairey AKA Andre the Giant Has a Posse. A street art project and an experiment in phenomenology by artist and skateboarder Shepard Fairey. Manufacturing Quality Dissent Since 1989… The OBEY sticker campaign can be explained as an experiment in Phenomenology. Heidegger describes Phenomenology as “the process of letting things manifest themselves.” Phenomenology attempts to enable people to see clearly something that is right before their eyes but obscured; things that are so taken for granted that they are muted by abstract observation. The first aim of phenomenology is to reawaken a sense of wonder about one’s environment. The obey sticker attempts to stimulate curiosity and bring people to question both the sticker and their relationship with their surroundings.

ABOUT DOGTOWN SKATEBOARDS:

The Dogtown Cross as created by C.R. Stecyk III first came to public light on the pages of Skateboarder Magazine in 1976. It was soon applied to skateboards in the way of innovative art and paint designs by Wes Humpston and Jim Muir. In 1981, Mike Muir moved in with brother Jim in his Venice home. Shortly thereafter, Mike formed Suicidal Tendencies and Skate Rock history was born. Fast forward 40+ years later and Dogtown is still pushing wood. For more information, please visit dogtownskateboards.com.

ABOUT SUICIDAL TENDENCIES:

Suicidal Tendencies was formed in Venice, California, during the early ’80s. Founded by lead singer Mike Muir, younger brother of original Z-Boy and Dogtown Skateboard founder Jim Muir, ST merged the essence of skating, surfing and the Dogtown area, with a new STyle of hardcore that brought a new crowd to punk and metal shows. Since the first release in 1983, the band has constantly evolved, and now has several Gold records and Grammy Nominations, and was Inducted into the Skateboard Hall of Fame. For more information, please visit https://suicidaltendenciesofficial.com

ABOUT MADE IN VENICE THE MOVIE:

The feature-length documentary, Made In Venice, carries the viewer through the history of Venice to present day, as it tells the story of the decades it took a relentless crew of skateboarders, surfers and civic activists to convince the City of Los Angeles to build a skatepark in the area that gave birth to modern-day skateboarding. Made In Venice captures the firsthand stories and recollections of 40-plus years of skateboarding in Venice that started with the Z-Boys, and continued with its legendary street skaters and the iconic Venice Skatepark. For more information go to www.madeinvenicemovie.com

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LOCOS:

California Locos was founded in 2011 by LA artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art. Individually, these visual art pioneers are known for distinct and influential works of art that synthesize high and low art standards and blur the boundaries between fine art, street, and life. To keep up with the California Locos, connect with the brand at CaliforniaLocos.com and on Instagram: @californialocos.

ABOUT STABILITY:

A great core skateboard brand and company operated by owner Pearce Ridout who always carry the best brands, less known to the masses, and made by riders, for riders! An online, family owned skate shop that believes in selling the proper goods that helped build the Sport of Skateboarding in the 70’s and 80’s, while staying stocked on new brands as well.

ABOUT CARVER:

Carver has always been about surfing, and of capturing that joyous feeling of flow on a skateboard. The original since 1996, Carver has led the modern surfskate movement forward with its innovative truck systems, like the dual-axis C7 for a smooth and flowing ride, the reverse-kingpin CX for a quick and snappy ride, or the lower, lighter C5 for tricks and parks. And with a variety of surf-inspired shapes and concaves, along with our fast and grippy Roundhouse wheels, Carver delivers speed, power and flow so you can truly ‘Surf your Skate’.

ABOUT ERRANDBOY:

Don’t Act Your Age. Unless You’re 8. Maker of award-winning advertising + design + art. A deep understanding of all things brand, highlighted by an intimate relationship with pixels. Enjoys tuning into the core culture of an audience and discovering ways to make meaningful connections. Fun therapy for all ages. https://errandboy.ws

ABOUT POWELL PERALTA:

The Powell Peralta ethos is to build the best skateboard products possible and keep skateboarding FUN. Powell Peralta is an American skateboard company founded by George Powell and Stacy Peralta in 1978. The company rose to prominence in the 1980s with its Bones Brigade, a team featuring the era’s top competitors. High-quality innovative products are the foundation of Powell-Peralta’s success. For more, go to https://powell-peralta.com

ABOUT BONES WHEELS:

BONES WHEELS is revolutionizing quality urethanes that help evolutionize the future of skateboarding. Quality skateboard products made in Santa Barbara California since 1977. BONES WHEELS offers the best combination of product performance, durability, quality, and customer service available. For more info, please visit https://bones.com

ABOUT BONES BEARINGS:

Bones Swiss Skateboard Bearings have the best reputation in the skateboard industry and have had this honor since 1981, due to their performance and quality. Skaters who use Bones Swiss do so because they want the very best equipment they can get and know the difference between ordinary and exceptional. For more info, please go to https://bonesbearings.com

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com

– WORDS BY PAIGE MCKENNA –

– SK8FACE ORANGE POSTER ART BY MATT FRENCH –