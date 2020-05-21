Juice Could Use Your Back Up

“Help keep the love alive for the underground…. Juice Magazine is an independent voice for the underground and we need your help keeping it alive. You are part of our family and we want to keep the family connection going and keep making more magazines for you into the future. Juice has been independently publishing and keeping it punk for 26 years. Please help keep Juice alive – keep the voice of the people alive and independence alive.” – Jim Murphy, Juice Magazine Skate Editor

Here is a link to the Juice GoFundMe if you’d like to donate or share.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/juice-magazine-could-use-your-back-up

Thank you. 🙏🏻❤️

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
