Ghost/Ship Destroy All Terrain 1st West Coast Show

The next JUICE MOVIE NIGHT is THURSDAY, APRIL 23RD when we will host the FIRST WEST COAST PREMIERE of GHOST/SHIP “DESTROY ALL TERRAIN” at THE WATERFRONT in Venice, California 6-10pm!

GHOST/SHIP “DESTROY ALL TERRAIN” is directed by Andy Howell, and features Mikey Weeks, Jamie Foy, Mike Fava, Shepard Fairey, Chase Norman, Dr. Dax, Bo Raynor, Kareem Campbell, Dominick Walker, Quentin & Stefan Turko, Kris Markovich, Durand Beasley, Ronnie & Dylan O’neal, Shawn Hale, Collin Graham, David Gravette, John Joyce, Liv Black, Greg Mike, Nic Steezy, Ben Sawtell, Charlie Church, Edwin Rosa Richardson, Peter Martin, Wolfdog, Diego Fonseca, Panda Daniels, Ezra Snyder, Nathan Midgette, Anderson Weeks, Mason Thurman, Riski Reas and the whole GHOST/SHIP family.

Juice Movie Night Special Guests include “DESTROY ALL TERRAIN” Director, ANDY HOWELL and more for the Juice Talks Q&A. This highly anticipated gathering will present some of the best artists and skateboarders on the planet, complete with an epic GOLDEN TICKET CONTEST and PIRATE FLAG PAINTING PARTY.

>> DESTROY ALL TERRAIN TEASER <<

“DESTROY ALL TERRAIN” features music by Cor De Lux, The Faction, Destructo Disk, Fujiwara, Japanese Super Rat, Aaron JAWS Homoki, Strictly Butters, Devin Hype, Days Like These, Ken Park, Dustbunny, John Saturley and Zack Mexico, M60, LaDaDa, Sunbendr, Tired all The Time, Khizman, Chase USA, Absolute, Megabusive, Willy Snypa, Nerve Scheme, Wanted Noise, DERS Beats, Ed Tupper, Stuckdown, Fireside Collective, and more!

Art, Animation and Photography by: Chris Prynoski and the team at Titmouse Studios, Foster Huntington & Movie Mountain, Ray Guzicki of Gozooki Studios, Brandon Van Auken of Shadowgraph Studios, Daniel Pullen Photography, Ed Tupper, Sergey Filmz, Clay Gould, Dylan O’Neal, Jimmy Turrell, Josh McCraw, Luca Ionescu of Like Minded Studios and more. Edited by Cassidy O’Neil, Andy Howell, Clay Gould withMusic/Media by Jacq Winter.

Sponsored by Juice Magazine, 17th Street Surf Shop, Eastern Skate Supply, Shoots Oceanside, The Bunker VB, Skatepark of Tampa, The Ranch Camp, Magic Cabana, Jackalope Virginia Beach, and more!

DJ MXF will be spinning tunes at the show and promoting the event on his SUBROCK RADIO SHOW at KXLU, Los Angeles’ only truly independent radio station, proudly broadcasting since 1957.

SAVE THE DATE: JUICE MOVIE NIGHT featuring GHOST/SHIP “DESTROY ALL TERRAIN” + PIRATE FLAG PAINTING PARTY, Thursday April 23rd, 2026, 6-10pm, at The Waterfront at 205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291.

All ages are welcome for this free film screening at THE WATERFRONT. Parking is available in the paid Rose Avenue Lot on the beach at the end of Rose Avenue. Street parking can also be found nearby. Please RSVP to JuiceMagazineUSA@gmail.com.

The Surf Skate Punk Rock Golden Ticket Contest will have great prizes thanks to: Shepard Fairey @obeygiant, Vans @vans, Powell Peralta @powellperalta, Bones Wheels @boneswheels, Bones Bearings @bonesbearings, Bones Brigade, @bonesbrigade, Voodoo Doughnut @voodoodoughnut, Dogtown Skateboards @dogtownskate, Suicidal Tendencies @suicidaltendencies, Sector 9 @sector9, Gullwing Trucks, @gullwingtruckco, Embassy Skateboards @embassyskateboards, Arbor @arborskateboards, Veniceopoly @veniceopoly, California Locos @californialocos, Vibes Snacks @vibessnacks, True East @trueeastbrand, RadioKCM @radiokcm, Happy Faced @wearehappyfaced, Scum Skates @scumskates, Kickturn Party @kickturnparty, Ghost/Ship @ghostship.supply and Juice @juicemagazine.

ABOUT JUICE MAGAZINE:

Since 1993, Juice Magazine has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The Juice Magazine crew includes a line-up of surf and skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make Juice Magazine more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. For more information, please visit juicemagazine.com.

ABOUT GHOST/SHIP:

Emerging from the mist… Ghost Ship Supply Co. drops limited edition skateboards, surfboards, fishing rods, apparel, and accessories. Ghost Ship contrasts classic silhouettes and original line art with monochrome visual styling, curated collections, and limited editions, including all-original graphic apparel, performance hard goods, and accessories in collaboration with local and global artists, skaters, surfboard shapers, skateboard makers and rod builders. Designed on the Outer Banks, graveyard of the Atlantic, Ghost Ship Supply Co is focused on the elements of surfing, skateboarding, fishing, and art, through the lenses of the folks that live it everyday. For more, please visit: https://ghostship.supply

ABOUT OBEY GIANT:

Skateboarder, artist and activist, Shepard Fairey, was born in Charleston, South Carolina, where he became passionate about art an early age. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration at RISD. In 1989 he created the “Andre the Giant has a Posse” sticker that transformed into the OBEY GIANT campaign, with imagery that has changed how people see art and the urban landscape. Shepard’s stickers, guerilla street art presence and public murals are recognizable globally, and he was the subject of the Hulu documentary “Obey Giant: The Art and Dissent of Shepard Fairey”. His works are in the permanent collections of the Boston Institute of Contemporary Art, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, the Victoria and Albert Museum and many others. For more information, visit www.OBEYGIANT.com.

ABOUT VANS:

The Van Doren brothers founded the Van Doren Rubber Company in Anaheim, California, in 1966. With iconic styles since, Vans is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand, which promotes creative self-expression. Vans became popular with skateboarders for the shoe’s waffle sole grip and durability, and is now a major part of street culture, art and music. From its foundation as an original skateboarding company to its rise in becoming one of the world’s most influential action sport and youth culture brands — Vans has championed powerful cultural storytelling, constantly inspired by the expressive creators within our community. Learn more about Vans at Vans.com

ABOUT POWELL PERALTA:

The Powell Peralta ethos is to build the best skateboard products possible and keep skateboarding FUN. Powell Peralta is an American skateboard company founded by George Powell and Stacy Peralta in 1978. The company rose to prominence in the 1980s with its Bones Brigade, a team featuring the era’s top competitors. High-quality innovative products are the foundation of Powell-Peralta’s success. For more, go to https://powell-peralta.com

ABOUT BONES WHEELS:

BONES WHEELS is revolutionizing quality urethanes that help evolutionize the future of skateboarding. Quality skateboard products made in Santa Barbara California since 1977. BONES WHEELS offers the best combination of product performance, durability, quality, and customer service available. For more info, please visit https://bones.com

ABOUT BONES BEARINGS:

Bones Swiss Skateboard Bearings have the best reputation in the skateboard industry and have had this honor since 1981, due to their performance and quality. Skaters who use Bones Swiss do so because they want the very best equipment they can get and know the difference between ordinary and exceptional. For more info, please go to https://bonesbearings.com

ABOUT VOODOO DOUGHNUTS:

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2003, Voodoo Doughnut created the gourmet doughnut category. Famous for introducing the world to the Bacon Maple Bar, Memphis Mafia and The Cannolo, Voodoo Doughnut now offers more than 40 artisan flavor options, including over 10 vegan options. Voodoo Doughnut is dedicated to making unforgettable and innovative treats with a focus on giving back to the community through its charitable initiatives. Good things come in pink boxes. To get your Voodoo Doughnut fix, order online at www.voodoodoughnut.com.

ABOUT CARVER:

Carver has always been about surfing, and of capturing that joyous feeling of flow on a skateboard. The original since 1996, Carver has led the modern surfskate movement forward with its innovative truck systems, like the dual-axis C7 for a smooth and flowing ride, the reverse-kingpin CX for a quick and snappy ride, or the lower, lighter C5 for tricks and parks. And with a variety of surf-inspired shapes and concaves, along with our fast and grippy Roundhouse wheels, Carver delivers speed, power and flow so you can truly ‘Surf your Skate’. Get yours at https://carverskateboards.com

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LOCOS:

California Locos was founded in 2011 by LA artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art. Individually, these visual art pioneers are known for distinct and influential works of art that synthesize high and low art standards and blur the boundaries between fine art, street, and life. To keep up with the California Locos, connect with the brand at CaliforniaLocos.com and on Instagram: @californialocos.

ABOUT SECTOR 9 SKATEBOARDS:

Sector 9 has been reacquired by its original founders! The plan is to do exactly what Sector 9 has done in the past but hopefully better. Just like they started in ‘93, it’s a bunch of friends getting together to make great products and have as much fun as possible in the process. Sector 9 intends to keep this attitude towards skateboarding and pass it on to the next generation. Join the revival at https://sector9.com

ABOUT DOGTOWN SKATEBOARDS:

The Dogtown Cross as created by C.R. Stecyk III first came to public light on the pages of Skateboarder Magazine in 1976. It was soon applied to skateboards in the way of innovative art and paint designs by Wes Humpston and Jim Muir. In 1981, Mike Muir moved in with brother Jim in his Venice home. Shortly thereafter, Mike formed Suicidal Tendencies and Skate Rock history was born. Fast forward 40+ years later and Dogtown is still pushing wood. For more information, please visit dogtownskateboards.com.

ABOUT SUICIDAL TENDENCIES:

Suicidal Tendencies was formed in Venice, California, during the early ’80s. Founded by lead singer Mike Muir, younger brother of original Z-Boy and Dogtown Skateboard founder Jim Muir, ST merged the essence of skating, surfing and the Dogtown area, with a new STyle of hardcore that brought a new crowd to punk and metal shows. Since the first release in 1983, the band has constantly evolved, and now has several Gold records and Grammy Nominations, and was Inducted into the Skateboard Hall of Fame. For more information, please visit https://suicidaltendenciesofficial.com.

ABOUT EMBASSY SKATEBOARDS:

Embassy Skateboards is the brainchild of skateboarding legend John “TEX” Gibson and Bark Hard bandmate Lee Leal. John was the first Texas pro skateboarder and his career expands four decades. In 2009, Tex and Lee launched Embassy to continue the legacy. Embassy riders include Ken Fillion, Craig Johnson, Todd Prince, Henry Gutierrez, Dave Duncan, Christian Fletcher, Bill Danforth, Pat Black, Allen Midgette, Rodney Mead and Dave Reul, Ivan Rodriguez, Taylor Bray, Cody G, Jimmy Seol, Bombette Martin, Kat Folsom, Collin Graham, Nathan Midgette, Ronnie O’Neal, Jason Gutierrez and Ronan Livingston. From old-school to new-school, Embassy keeps the core of skateboarding alive. Ride with Pride! Learn more at https://embassyskateboards.com.

ABOUT ARBOR:

Since 1995, Arbor’s mission has been simple and unchanged; blend innovative construction, with aspects of traditional craftsmanship, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable materials and methods. Arbor sees this as the best way to deliver the performance and quality required for pursuing snowboarding, skateboarding, and the good times that happen along the way. Arbor is proud to highlight athletes and artists who support this approach and contribute so significantly to Arbor’s efforts. This mindful, collective style ensures the planet is always considered as Arbor develops unique products for chasing life’s great lines. For more information, please visit https://www.arborcollective.com

ABOUT KXLU:

KXLU 88.9FM has been broadcasting from the blufftops of Loyola Marymount University since 1957. The KXLU SUBROCK Show, hosted by DJ MXF, serves up a smattering of rock, funk and punk. Follow KXLU SUBROCK on IG @KXLUSUBROCK and follow DJ MXF @mxfarina. KXLU offers a diverse and eclectic range of free form, commercial free radio to the Los Angeles community and the world via kxlu.com. KXLU broadcasts live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. FOR MORE INFO: https://kxlu.com

ABOUT TRUE EAST:

True East is known for philanthropy within our skateboard culture, focusing on the continued construction of DIY and public parks. The True East mission is to support collaborative efforts creating accessibility for skateboarding on a universal platform. True East brand values include: community involvement, awareness of recreational importance, work camaraderie, and getting more parks and DIYs built. Follow @trueeastbrand on instagram and donate to its non-profit True East Skate, Inc. to add to the funds to build. To learn more, go to https://www.trueeastbrand.com

ABOUT STABILITY:

Stability Skateboard Co is a shop that started in 2000 as Fifty-50, then moved to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 2003. Core skate shop for over 20 years, who always carry the best brands, less known to the masses, made by riders for riders! A family owned skate shop that believes in selling the proper goods that helped build Skateboarding in the 70’s and 80’s, while staying stocked on new brands too. Follow on IG at https://www.instagram.com/stability_skate_co/

ABOUT LOADED BOARDS:

Loaded Boards is dedicated to the growth of board sports through performance, community, and creative expression. Loaded began as an obsession in the mid 90s, as it explored ways of emulating snowboarding and surfing on land. After launching its first board, The Vanguard, in June 2002, it set out on a mission to build what they want to ride. Loaded is passionate about materials, committed to environmentally conscious design and production, appreciate the subtleties of process and are devotees of functionally driven design. For more, please visit: https://www.loadedboards.com

ABOUT KICKTURN PARTY:

Kickturn Party is a Friday afternoon radio show on Radio KCM (Knoxville Community Media) featuring skateboarding culture, music, and interviews, airing from 4 PM to 6 PM EST time. Hosted by Bunny, Nate, and J.D., The show covers skate history, punk rock and features special guests. Follow on Instagram and subscribe at www.youtube.com/@KickturnParty

ABOUT RADIOKCM:

A radio station for the community and by the community, covering hyper-local news topics, regional stories of interest, and curated music by local enthusiasts. The station has 70 listed programs and music blocks, including Kickturn Party. Donate to Radio KCM CLICK HERE!

ABOUT THE WATERFRONT:

The Waterfront sits at the base of where the Pacific Ocean Park Pier (POP) once existed, a place of legend where a young group of surf skaters launched the Dogtown & Z-Boys aesthetic. The Waterfront features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, from the world-famous Venice Beach boardwalk, and offers California cuisine with carefully selected seasonal local produce and curated beverage menus. Get Waterfront reservations at https://www.thewaterfrontvenice.com.