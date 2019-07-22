Another year, another Damn Am contest rolled through. This year the event was moved indoors to the Asylum Skatepark just north of Chicago. This was a great choice for the event because, every time an event like this happens in the Midwest, it will most likely be rained out, and this past weekend was no different… Yes, it rained. This weekend was an off the walls good time with loads of newcomers and familiar faces tearing up the new course at Asylum skatepark.
Congratulations to the top 3 winners of the Damn Am Chicago who killed the event this past weekend, July 19-21, 2019, and thanks to the SPOT crew for putting together another righteous contest. Stay tuned for the next Damn Am contest, September 13 – 14, 2019 in NYC.
1st place – Austin Heilman
2nd place – Marse Farmer
3rd place – Mike Piwowar
Words and photos by Marfa Capodanno
For more info about the Damn Am contest series, please visit: https://skateparkoftampa.com/damnam
