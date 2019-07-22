Damn Am Chicago

Another year, another Damn Am contest rolled through. This year the event was moved indoors to the Asylum Skatepark just north of Chicago. This was a great choice for the event because, every time an event like this happens in the Midwest, it will most likely be rained out, and this past weekend was no different… Yes, it rained. This weekend was an off the walls good time with loads of newcomers and familiar faces tearing up the new course at Asylum skatepark.

Winners with the Spot Life crew. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

Congratulations to the top 3 winners of the Damn Am Chicago who killed the event this past weekend, July 19-21, 2019, and thanks to the SPOT crew for putting together another righteous contest. Stay tuned for the next Damn Am contest, September 13 – 14, 2019 in NYC.

1st place – Austin Heilman

2nd place – Marse Farmer

3rd place – Mike Piwowar

Words and photos by Marfa Capodanno

Austin Heilman. Photo by Marfa Capodanno
Marse Farmer. Photo by Marfa Capodanno
Mike Piwowar. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

For more info about the Damn Am contest series, please visit: https://skateparkoftampa.com/damnam

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
