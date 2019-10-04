Creature Skateboards “Leather” Series with Johnny Mateu – Machetes, Spiked Bats, Chains and Broken Shovels

Somehow we missed this in the pile of news and it’s too good to not share even though the Cody Lockwood and Sam Hitz models appear to be sold out already. The good news is you can still nab a Navarrette from the leather series while supplies last, so get on it quick.

2 years in the making or 2 years to make? Leather crafting can’t be rushed and now Johnny Mateu’s leather prowess is infused with Creature’s finest planks.

Hailing from Philly, Johnny assigns Hitz, Navs and Lockwood with instruments of creation (or destruction depending on how you look at it) translated from leather on their personal favorite shapes. Wrapped with nice black top veneers and a Matte finish, this series is packed with soul and awaits your ripping.

https://www.nhsfunfactory.com/creature-skateboards/leather-series

Information

Written by October 4, 2019Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

%d bloggers like this: