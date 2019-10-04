Creature Skateboards “Leather” Series with Johnny Mateu – Machetes, Spiked Bats, Chains and Broken Shovels

Somehow we missed this in the pile of news and it’s too good to not share even though the Cody Lockwood and Sam Hitz models appear to be sold out already. The good news is you can still nab a Navarrette from the leather series while supplies last, so get on it quick.

2 years in the making or 2 years to make? Leather crafting can’t be rushed and now Johnny Mateu’s leather prowess is infused with Creature’s finest planks.

Hailing from Philly, Johnny assigns Hitz, Navs and Lockwood with instruments of creation (or destruction depending on how you look at it) translated from leather on their personal favorite shapes. Wrapped with nice black top veneers and a Matte finish, this series is packed with soul and awaits your ripping.

https://www.nhsfunfactory.com/creature-skateboards/leather-series