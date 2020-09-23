Bones Brigade 12 Series Available Now

Bones Brigade 12 Series Available Now in Skate Shops Worldwide. Powell-Peralta Classic / Re-issue skateboard decks are close reproductions of 1980’s old school skateboard decks, featuring the original graphics, shape and concaves. https://bonesbrigade.com

The Bones Brigade is a well-regarded group of skateboarders who rode for Powell-Peralta skateboards in the early 1980’s. By 1987 a series of skateboard films directed by Stacy Peralta sparked international interest in the Bones Brigade, and Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen, Steve Caballero, Lance Mountain, Tommy Guerrero, and Mike McGill rose to fame as the most influential members.

Decades later, George Powell and Stacy Peralta began working on Bones Brigade: An Autobiography, a documentary film released in 2012 that celebrates the triumphs, and reveals the challenges of key people involved. Take a trip down memory lane and feel the rush of rolling with the skaters who helped pave the way to where skateboarding is today. Here you can browse a unique selection of Bones Brigade skateboard products.

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
© 1993-2020 Juice Enterprises, Inc.

