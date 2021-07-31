Adaptive Skateboarder Felipe Nunes Joins Vans

“The challenges I face everyday are my motivation. And I’ve never been more motivated in all my life! Thank you, skateboarding!” – Felipe Nunes

Story by Elly Mather

On National Disability Independence Day this year, Vans Skateboarding added adaptive skateboarder, Felipe Nunes, to the Vans family. Nunes, a 21-year-old skater who hails from Curitiba Paraná, Brazil, is representative of not only some of the most technical skateboarding skills, but also the freedom that skateboarding can allow. Watch Felipe Nunes Vans welcome video…

Nunes lost his legs during a train accident when he was 6 years old, losing the independence he once knew. Five years after his accident, Nunes began using a skateboard solely for transportation, but that soon changed when he realized the creative possibilities that skateboarding allows.

Nunes learned how to adapt the basics, such as ollies and kickflips, to accommodate his body’s unique abilities, and Nunes quickly gained a following on social media and global recognition. The “new normal” that Nunes presents to the skateboarding community has resulted with him joining Birdhouse Skateboards as a professional skater.

There aren’t rules or restrictions that explain what is or isn’t skateboarding. It is skateboarders who create skateboarding. This freedom has given Nunes the opportunity to reclaim the independence that he lost after his accident.

Nunes is a beacon within the skateboarding community of what hard work and dedication can lead to. He coined the phrase, “No excuses!” which is his way of saying that you must do what needs to be done. Congratulations Felipe Nunes and thank you for reminding everyone about the creative freedom that skateboarding provides.

