7Seconds X Ian MacKaye Change In My Head

As part of the reissue of 7SECONDS’ deluxe reissue of their 1986 album New Wind, original producer Ian Mackaye, alongside Inner Ear Studios’ Don Zientara, remixed and remastered its 13 original songs into an entirely new album, retitled to Change In My Head. MacKaye’s renewed version also includes two unheard / unreleased singles from the original 1985 D.C. session – title track “Change In My Head” and “Compro”. Change In My Head is a fresh snapshot of 7SECONDS in transition, but still very much of a hardcore punk band. 7SECONDS gives another glimpse into Change In My Head with the reimagined version of “Tied Up In Rhythm”.

New Wind and Change In My Head will be sold as one release, available across all digital retailers and in stores on May 23 via Trust Records, in partnership with BYO Records. New Wind’s original tapes were restored by Dan Johnson of Audio Archiving Services and was remastered by Grammy Award winning engineer Michael Graves.

The vinyl version comes with a 24-page oral history with unseen photographs, flyers and memorabilia all laid out by Bryan Ray Turcotte. Change In My Head was mixed by Ian MacKaye and Don Zientara at Inner Ear Studios, in January of 2023. The album was mastered by Pete Lyman of Infrasonic Studios.

By 1986, 7SECONDS was a band at a crossroad. Spearheaded by brothers Kevin (Seconds) and Steve (Youth) Marvelli along with drummer Troy Mowat, the Reno-born band had emerged alongside first-generation hardcore trailblazers including Minor Threat to become a positive force in their own right.

Having released the landmark album, The Crew (1984) and the scene-galvanizing Walk Together Rock Together EP (1985) on the Better Youth Organization label, 7SECONDS took melodic, singalong hardcore to inspirational ends. Yet, by mid-decade, they were evolving as musicians and looking towards more personal territory in much the same way their Dischord DC brethren were doing during their own Revolution Summer. New Wind embodied that change.

Produced in two sessions: one with longtime friend, Ian MacKaye at Inner Ear Studios in Washington D.C. in the Fall of 1985 and a second at Radio Tokyo Studios in Venice, CA early the following year, New Wind was the work of a band with their ethics rooted firmly in their punk origins while being unafraid to blaze new directions away from a scene choking on its own self-imposed rulebook.



Kevin Seconds tells, “The whole time period, between the winter of 1985 and all throughout 1986, was arguably the most important and life-changing period for 7SECONDS. We all were starting to feel like the adults that we fought so rigorously to never become. Members were getting married, having kids, trying to hold down real jobs and face responsibilities while still maintaining our so-called “hardcore cred” and attempting to feel relevant. It was an incredibly emotional and complicated time for all of us but man, did it ever make us tough and more determined to do what we wanted to do as creative people and as a band.”

Steve Youth adds, “There were certainly bands that came before us. Bad Religion, they made records like Into the Unknown, where they shifted their sounds. People were calling T.S.O.L. L.O.S.T, but I loved their second album, Beneath the Shadows, which is more melodic and psychedelic. The Rites of Spring record was also very important to me. Egg Hunt. The boys were listening to U2 as well as the Buck Pets. I was listening to nothing but metal: Metallica, Megadeth, Dark Angel, but I was also listening to a lot of R.E.M.”

While the album is inspirational with 7SECONDS classics, including “New Wind” and “Still Believe”, it’s unafraid to shift gears towards more melodic, lyrically personal directions with “Grown Apart” or “Opinion of Feelings”. Kevin’s voice and the band’s playing is more capable and richer, full of emotion and fire: showing traces of early U2 as well as the likes of Embrace or Marginal Man. An important record, New Wind was a divisive record for its time, garnering praise as well as critique. It also was the beginning of a new chapter for the band who made its name on aggression without anger.

L-R: Change In My Head Artwork, New Wind Artwork

Change In My Head Tracklist:

01 – New Wind

02 – Tied Up in Rhythm

03 – Opinion of Feelings

04 – Grown Apart

05 – Calendar

06 – Put These Words

07 – Man Enough To Care

08 – Compro (Unreleased)

09 – Somebody Help Me Scream

10 – Change In My Head (Unreleased)

11 – Expect To Change

12 – Just One Day

13 – The Inside

14 – Still Believe

15 – The Night Away

New Wind Tracklist

01 – The Night Away

02 – New Wind

03 – Somebody Help Me Scream

04 – Tied Up In Rhythm

05 – Grown Apart

06 – Man Enough To Care

07 – Opinion Of Feelings

08 – The Inside

09 – Calendar

10 – Expect To Change

11 – Still Believe

12 – Put These Words To Music

13 – Just One Day

7Seconds Live Dates:

May 16: Harlows – Sacramento, CA

May 17: 924 Gilman Street – Berkley, CA

May 23: Punk Rock Bowling – Las Vegas, NV

May 24: Kevin Seconds Punk Rock Museum Tour

Jun 28: Punk In The Park – Portland, OR

Aug 02: Sardine/Recess Fest – San Pedro, CA

Aug 08: Sala Metronomo – Santiago, Chile

Aug 09: Uniclub – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Aug 10: Fabrique Club – Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sep 20: Punx In The Pit – Boom, Belgium

Oct 25: The Fest – Gainesville, FL

More About Trust Records:

Trust Records, launched in 2020, was formed to give classic punk and hardcore records the home that they deserve. The great records of this genre sprung from DIY roots to influence millions of disaffected kids around the world. As we now move into the “streaming age”, it’s crucial to keep their spirit and legacy alive. Trust’s focus is to ensure this music is available for all future generations while also getting the story and quality right.

Their catalog so far includes deluxe versions of Circle Jerks’ iconic albums Group Sex, Wild in The Streets and 7Seconds’ 1984 landmark punk record, The Crew in addition to reissues of Youth Brigade’s Sound and Fury, DFL’s My Crazy Life, SSD’s The Kids Will Have Their Say, Get It Away, Hepcat’s Scientific, and more.