Virgin Blacktop World Premiere in Morro Bay, California Saturday March 17

“Virgin Blacktop: a New York skate odyssey” is an uplifting and sometimes heart-breaking coming-of-age story about a super funky crew of suburban New York City kids. When they met in 1977, they had nothing in common except a passion for skateboarding. Despite their vastly different ages, races and economic backgrounds and with their parents hands-off approach, they formed a competitive, traveling team of spirited outsiders called the “Wizards”. Now, nearly 40 years later, they remain friends, but their lives have followed very different paths, from board rooms to jail cells. Director Charlie Samuels, a filmmaker & photojournalist, has spent 24 years tracking down 1970’s 8mm film footage and documenting all nine lives.

