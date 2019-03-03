Vans Warped Tour 25 Year Anniversary Celebration Events

After a successful final cross-country run in 2018, the Vans Warped Tour will make only three US appearances in 2019… on June 8 in Cleveland, Ohio, June 29-30 in Atlantic City, NJ and July 20-21 in Mountain View, California.

June 8, 2019

THE VANS WARPED TOUR PRESENTED BY JOURNEYS® PARTNERS WITH THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME FOR EXCLUSIVE EXHIBIT AND 25TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT…

On Saturday, June 8th, 2019, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio hosts the opening night of the Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary events, including a concert featuring bands from across the 24-year history of the tour, a mini vert ramp, the opening of a Warped Tour exhibit, and more! The band lineup and any special attractions will be announced on Friday, March 1st

Doors to this event open at 3pm. Live music starts at 5pm. Ticket holders will be able to tour the Rock Hall’s exhibits, including a special new exhibit, Forever Warped: 25 Years of Vans Warped Tour, celebrating a quarter-century of the iconic traveling music festival. This comprehensive exhibit documents the history of the tour from its inception in 1995 through the final cross-country run in 2018.

Ticketing Information

Vans Warped Tour Pre-sale: SOLD OUT

Rock Hall Member Pre-sale: OPEN – ends 9:59AM EST, Fri. 3/1 or until sold out

*Members Must Log-in to access the pre-sale. Join today for access to the pre-sale.

Public Sale: Begins at 10:00AM EST, Fri. 3/1

Tickets: Use Code: BESTDAYEVER at: https://ticketing.rockhall.com/2405/2469

June 29-30, 2019

Set to a backdrop of sun, sand and surf, the Vans Warped Tour will celebrate its 25th Anniversary with a special two-day extravaganza on the beach in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30, 2019. Atlantic City will be one of only three cities to host the Warped Tour and the only one on the East Coast.

The Vans Warped Tour’s 25th Anniversary event features 50+ bands across multiple stages over the two-day event, extreme sports ranging from skateboarding to motocross, and an exhibit of Warped Tour art that has come out of the tour’s history.

“With the [Vans Warped Tour] 25th Anniversary events, we want to bring the atmosphere of a classic Warped Tour show, but on a scale that our fans simply could not get with a national tour “ explains Kevin Lyman, tour creator “The bands, the special attractions, everything – we want to bring back elements that have made the Warped Tour, Warped Tour, over the past 25 years.”

Pre-sales will begin on Monday, February 25th and tickets will be available to the public on Friday, March 1st.

Tickets: Use Code: BESTDAYEVER at: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/vans-warped-tour/event/02005656AF05709B

The band lineup and special attractions will be announced on Friday, March 1st.

July 20-21, 2019

After a successful final cross-country run in 2018, the Vans Warped Tour will make only three US appearances in 2019 including a triumphant return to the Bay Area for a special 25th Anniversary 2-day event on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA.

Fans can expect the heart of the Warped Tour experience to be intact, but on a much larger scale over 2 full days. 50+ bands across multiple stages, extreme sports ranging from skateboarding to motocross, and an exhibit of art that has come out of the tour’s history.

It’s only fitting that Warped Tour would choose the Bay Area’s most iconic concert venue – Shoreline Amphitheatre – as the exclusive Western United Stated location for one of its only three 25th Anniversary events nationwide. The Bay Area almost became an instant second home to the event that got its start in the punk community of Southern California.

“I think probably close to half the bands on the first Warped Tour had some tie to the Bay Area,” remembers Lyman, “there was the up-and-coming band The Deftones, and then of course the Fat Wreck [Chords] roster – Good Riddance, No Use For A Name, Face to Face, and Tilt.”

From there, the Vans Warped Tour went on building its legacy; eventually playing sold out shows with 20,000+ attendees at Pier 30-32, AT&T Park, and the iconic Shoreline Amphitheatre. All the while, helping to launch the careers of area bands like Rancid, The Donnas, AFI, The Matches, Set Your Goals, and most recently, The Story So Far.

Pre-sales for the Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary event will begin on Monday, February 25th and tickets will be available to all on Friday, March 1st. The band lineup and special attractions will be announced on Friday, March 1st. Tickets will be available at LiveNation.com.

Tickets: Use Code: BESTDAYEVER at: https://concerts1.livenation.com/event/1C005655E35251D6