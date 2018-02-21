Vans Park Series 2018 Pro Tour Schedule Announcement

For 2018, Vans Park Series reinforces its ongoing commitment to the development of women’s skateboarding by expanding the 2018 season with the addition of two more Women’s World Championship qualifying events to create park terrain skateboarding’s first-ever Women’s World Championship global qualifying series. Read on for the complete Vans Park Series 2018 Pro Tour Schedule…

Pro Skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, 2017 Vans Park Series World Championships in Shanghai, China

Photo Credit: Anthony Acosta Pro Skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, 2017 Vans Park Series World Championships in Shanghai, ChinaPhoto Credit: Anthony Acosta

Costa Mesa, CALIF. (February 21, 2018) – Vans Park Series, the official park terrain skateboarding World Championships Tour, proudly announces the 2018 VPS Pro Tour schedule to mark another groundbreaking milestone in elite competitive skateboarding. In 2016, Vans Park Series established an exciting new definition for the discipline of park terrain skateboarding, crowning the first-ever men’s and women’s professional park terrain skateboarding World Champions and completed 11 major events worldwide. In 2017, Vans Park Series established an open pathway to World Championships via select National and Continental Championships, completing 22 major events worldwide. One of those events was the first-ever women’s skateboarding competition in Chile. For 2018, Vans Park Series reinforces its ongoing commitment to the development of women’s skateboarding by expanding the 2018 season with the addition of two more Women’s World Championship qualifying events to create park terrain skateboarding’s first-ever Women’s World Championship global qualifying series.

2018 select VPS Continental and National Championship dates will be released via updates on www.vansparkseries.com.

2018 VANS PARK SERIES PRO TOUR SCHEDULE

Pro Tour

June 2 – São Paulo, Brazil

July 14 – Vancouver, Canada*

August 4 – Huntington Beach, CA

September 8 – Paris-Chelles, France

World Championships

October 27 – China

*Men’s Only Pro Tour Event

The 2018 Vans Park Series Pro Tour will kick off in São Paulo, Brazil on June 2, with the inauguration of South America’s first-and-only VPS-certified park terrain course, built and donated by Vans. The completely free and public São Paulo course will be only the second built-to-spec permanent public park terrain skateboarding course in the world, following the initial Malmö, Sweden park location. Consisting of four men’s global qualifiers and three women’s global qualifiers, the VPS Pro Tour spans across five countries on five continents over six months and culminates with the official Vans Park Series World Championships, sanctioned by the World Skate Federation to be held later this year in China.

Established in 2016, the Vans Park Series Pro Tour has made historic progress in the evolution of professional skateboarding today, championing its reputation as the first premier league for park terrain skateboarding discipline, and welcoming a new class of skateboarding talent the world has been waiting for. From crowning new international champions each season, to honoring the inaugural first-ever VPS-certified legacy skatepark in the skate-friendly city of Malmö, Sweden, Vans Park Series sustains its commitment to growing the participation of park terrain skateboarding worldwide, and promoting skateboarding’s creative culture for future generations.

Known for its unrivaled combination of speed, style, flow, amplitude and creativity, park terrain is the fastest growing discipline in competitive skateboarding today. The Vans Park Series is the defining event series for global competitive park terrain skateboarding and the first and only point system culminating in the official World Skate-sanctioned park terrain skateboarding World Championships and Continental Championships for men and women. Visit vansparkseries.com to learn more.

ABOUT VANS PARK SERIES

The 2018 Vans Park Series Pro Tour is the premier series for professional park terrain skateboarders consisting of four men’s global qualifiers and three women’s global qualifiers spanning five countries over six months and culminating with the official Vans Park Series World Championships. The men’s and women’s park terrain skateboarding 2018 Vans Park Series World Championships are sanctioned by Skateboarding’s official Olympic governing body and will be held on October 27 in China.

Showcasing an international roster of skateboarding’s elite pros and a total series purse in excess of $700,000(USD), the Vans Park Series uniquely defines the park terrain format with its exclusive points system, judging guidelines and qualifying park terrain course criteria. Additional information and live webcast details will be available on the official Vans Park Series iOS app and online.

Follow the Vans Park Series on social media or sign up online now for the latest information on Vans Park Series event details, elite pros, official sanctions and competition formats.

vansparkseries.com

@vansparkseries on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter

www.vans.com