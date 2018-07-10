Tony Trujillo marks his 7th signature shoe with Vans since 1997

Congrats to TNT on the upcoming release of his seventh signature Vans show since 1997. Hell yeah!!! Classic Trujillo, classic Vans, classic DIY style… Celebrating 20+ years on the Vans team, Trujillo had this to say about his new signature shoe, “Do it your way, and never compromise.”

Tony Trujillo Reignited: Introducing the Vans TNT Advanced Prototype

Introducing the new signature shoe from Vans renowned skate icon Tony Trujillo, Vans Pro Skate proudly presents the TNT Advanced Prototype, available worldwide on Saturday, July 14. Emphasized by Tony’s tenacious DIY attitude, the TNT Advanced Prototype is in a class of its own, engineered with Vans’ UltraCush Lite 3D footbeds, Duracap-reinforced uppers, and a brand new waffle tread pattern designed to extend durability and grip over time, and maximize boardfeel.

The TNT Advanced Prototype is the most progressive vulcanized skateboarding shoe ever. The innovative signature style is built on Vans’ most advanced Ultracush Lite 3D footbeds, blending the lightweight and responsive feel of UltraCush with a dual-density foam, enhanced with a molded heel clip for unsurpassed cushioning, boardfeel, and support.

The TNT Advanced Prototype’s new functional waffle tread pattern evolves the classic waffle sole to provide more ground contact for an immediate, broken-in feel. Improving the calibration of grip and boardfeel, the tread concentrates on common pressure points in the forefoot and heel to further extend the durability and grip over time. The signature TNT style also highlights rubber reinforcements across the quarter panel and vamp, addressing sensitive wear and tear areas for tough skateboarders. The TNT Advanced Prototype will be available in expanded unisex sizes, ranging from 3.5-13.

To round out the collection, the TNT Advanced Prototype is complemented by a matching apparel assortment, featuring a lightweight anorak jacket, a long sleeve tee with battle axe graphics, and a classic beanie.

Celebrating more than 20 years on the Vans team, Tony Trujillo is one of the most badass and iconic skaters of all time. With style and aggression unique to his name, Trujillo has laid the foundation for park terrain skateboarding, and is the true embodiment of “Skate and Destroy.” On his new signature shoe, Trujillo exclaims, “do it your way, and never compromise.”

The Vans TNT Advanced Protype signature style will be available worldwide in an expanded unisex size range from 3.5-13 on Saturday, July 14. Visit Vans.com/trujillo to find an authorized Vans Pro Skate dealer near you.

Stay tuned here to see the TNT Advanced Prototype Commercial Explosion!

