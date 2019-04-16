Glen E. Friedman has done it again, bringing you yet another classic collection of many of his never-before-seen photos of RUN-DMC and The Beastie Boys in a brilliantly assembled tome written by GEF with incredible contributions by Chuck D, DJ Run and Mike D, and a one-of-a-kind introduction by Chris Rock. This unique collectible will be released on September 17, 2019, published by Rizzoli, and you should pre-order your copy now, as Friedman’s books quickly sell out the first editions.

Pre-order your copy of “Together Forever” now.

Capturing a special moment in time in never-before-seen pictures: the pivotal relationship between the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC during the OG “Together Forever” concert tour and as burgeoning rap–and eventual pop-radio–stars.



“Together Forever” is an OG reference to the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC’s seminal, popular, and highly publicized 1987 joint concert tour. But “Together Forever” is more than a Run-DMC song or concert tour name; it’s symbolic of the strong bond of friendship between these two groups and how they significantly influenced each other, all while having a massive impact on both pop and hip-hop music. This visual time capsule includes scores of never-before-published shots taken by iconic skate, hip-hop, and punk photographer Glen E. Friedman of the bands in concert, goofing around with various performers of the time, and, of course, hanging out together. Including an introduction by Chris Rock and text contributions by the living band members of both groups, Together Forever is a must-have chronicle assembled by the ultimate photographer for Beastie Boys and Run-DMC fans.

“Together Forever: Beastie Boys and RUN-DMC” Written by Glen Friedman, Contribution by Chuck D. and DJ Run and Mike D., Introduction by Chris Rock

About The Author

Glen E. Friedman is a celebrated photographer of skate, punk, and hip-hop culture.

Chris Rock is a comedian and actor.

Chuck D is a rapper, author, producer, and founding member of Public Enemy.

Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz are members of the Beastie Boys. DJ Run and D.M.C. are members of Run-DMC.

Rick Rubin is a record producer and the cofounder of Def Jam Recordings.

Publish Date: September 17, 2019

September 17, 2019 Format: Hardcover

Hardcover Category: Music – Genres & Styles – Rap & Hip Hop

Music – Genres & Styles – Rap & Hip Hop Publisher: Rizzoli

Rizzoli Trim Size: 10-1/2 x 8-3/4

10-1/2 x 8-3/4 Pages: 224

224 US Price: $45.00

$45.00 CDN Price: $60.00

$60.00 ISBN: 978-0-8478-6647-2