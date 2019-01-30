Tim Curran Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH TIM CURRAN. INTERVIEW BY JEFF HO. PHOTO BY TOM SERVAIS.

When did you hear of SurfSkate style?

That’s a good question. It was when I was pretty young because I grew up skating until I was 12. I think there was just something that went hand in hand with skating and surfing. One of my biggest heroes growing up was Christian Fletcher and Matt Archbold and I know the Fletchers both skated. It was very young, like when I was 11 years old.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you?

I think it means a lot of things. There are a lot of similarities between surfing and skating, especially with aerials. A lot of people ask me how to learn to do an air and I say, “Learn how to ollie first.” There is that same similarity between clicking it and popping it and getting the front of your board up like an ollie. Nowadays, with all the grabs and all that, it’s very similar.

Who has the best SurfSkate style?

I’m torn. I think, right now, watching Curren Caples surf and skate, he’s come a long way in his surf style and it’s really fun to watch. It’s a little bit different than the norm, and his skating style is unbelievable, so I’m a big fan.

How has surfing influence skateboarding and skateboarding influenced surfing?

I think skateboarding influenced surfing just by, as surfers, you love that feeling of going fast and doing big turns. Surfing and skating are very similar in speed and carving. Now with vert and airs, they both draw from each other. I know skating has been way ahead in the air department, but I think they are both constantly pulling off of each other.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

I’m sure it is. I think we’re all different and we all enjoy different styles and that’s what makes everyone special. We all like different styles. From skating to surfing, there are many different styles. I think we all could pick quite a few different ones that look good to us.

