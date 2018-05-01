The Search For Animal Chin Limited Edition Collectible Vinyl LP

In 2017, Kanine Records approached the Bones Brigade about releasing The Search For Animal Chin on a limited, vinyl LP. The Bones Brigade agreed to the project, which is now available and features two newly remastered, vinyl LPs and includes an exclusive fold-out poster and mp3 download of the entire soundtrack and movie. Now you can re-experience “The Search For Animal Chin” from a record player.

Only 4,000 albums were made in the first pressing, making this an extremely rare release. The first of these very special collectible vinyl releases, were offered only at record stores on Record Store Day April 21, 2018. They are now available at fine skate shops, or here.

In more Bones Brigade news, the fan selected, Bones Brigade series 10 decks are now available. Drop in to your favorite skateshop to score yours. When the first Bones Brigade deck series was offered in 2012 in conjunction with the film, a few special other items were also released. Some of you contacted the Bones Brigade to ask them to offer some of the items again, so they have now made a limited run of a few items including caps, t-shirts and stickers.

Bones Brigade NEWS:

Tony Hawk Uses Social Media to Offer His Skateboard to First Person Who Asks During NYC Ride

Century Racer- Steve Caballero Honda Racer

The Search For Stacy Peralta

Tommy Guerrero playing Saturday, April 28, 2018 Boulder Creek, CA

Pre-qualified for this year’s Vans Pool Party on May 5, 2018: Steve Caballero, Lance Mountain, Mike McGill.

May 30, 2018. Rodney Mullen will be a Main Stage Speaker at Code For America

