“Stand Your Ground” Art Benefit Show By Max Mueller
It was a real honor to work with Max Mueller and be involved with an art benefit show called “Stand Your Ground” that he put on to benefit Wounded Knee Skateboards and the Stronghold Society. Big thanks to Katie and Maria who run the East River Skateshop in Greenpoint, who opened up their shop to us and let Max post up his art all over the shop and let me put Juice mags and Wounded Knee posters and stickers all over the place. Ely and Garret from Up Mountain Switchel drinks showed up and hooked up the crew and the NYSkateboarding.com and the Shut family were representing hard! Great turnout from the neighborhood with skaters, filmers and artists hanging out and having good talks. Hung out with fellow dirty Jersey skater, Nardelli, and laughed all night!!! People were stoked on Max Mueller’s art and many bought on the spot! Big thanks to everyone who showed up to support our vision and to celebrate the East River Skate Shop!!! The future is looking bright for skater /artist, Max Mueller! Check out more of his work at http://www.muellerstudios.net/
