Somos Locos Art Surf Skate & Music Experience at Manhattan Beach Art Center
Get ready for SOMOS LOCOS, an art, music, surf and skate extravaganza at Manhattan Beach Art Center, set for March 18, 2017, featuring new works by the California Locos, five pioneering L.A. artists, John Van Hamersveld, Chaz Bojorquez, Norton Wisdom, Dave Tourje and Gary Wong. We will be celebrating the Manhattan Beach Skatepark opening at 1pm with live music at 3pm with eclectic blues provocateurs Los Savages. and the phenomenal Charlie Chan and the S.O.B.s fronted by the one and only Gary Wong, plus a mind-bending set by skate legend, Steve Alba and electric gumbo powerhouse, Powerflex 5, The SOMOS LOCOS art show, presented by the Manhattan Beach Art Center will begin at 6pm and will also celebrate the launch of a new rendition of Dusters California Locos skateboards for 2017, as well as a signing of the highly-anticipated release of a new hard cover edition book: SOMOS LOCOS – The Story of the California Locos, with essays by Shana Nys Dambrot, G. James Daichendt and Charlotte Eyerman. Please join us for a spectacular night filled with exceptional art, music and surf/skate culture as we also celebrate the opening of the new Manhattan Beach Skatepark.
Manhattan Beach Art Center
1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd,
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
1pm – Skatepark Opening
3pm – Live Music: Los Savages, Charlie Chan & The SOBs, Steve Alba & Powerflex 5
6pm – Somos Locos Art Show
Follow the Cali Locos on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/californialocos/
Learn more about the Cali Locos at http://www.californialocos.com/
Post a reply