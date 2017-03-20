Skull Skates Skates Free Day at the SBC Ramp in Vancouver

Skull Skates Skates Free Day, sponsored by Skull Skates & Vans & more, featured an El Boyo Art Show and tunes by DJ Layback and DJ Rodfather as well as the Ghost Machine Zine Launch. Skate free day was held on Saturday, March 18 at the SBC Ramp in Vancouver B.C, as part of a Sk8 Patrick’s weekend. The night before, at the same venue, the sounds from the The Tubuloids, Loose Tooth, Selfist and Neil E. Dee Danger Thrill Show, bounced off the walls and trannies. The Skate Free Day Ramp Jam had contestants of all ages skating at once and just getting stoked from each other’s skating. The stoke was still being fueled by Skull Skates and P.D.’s Hot Shop presenting their new video clip of team rider, Stepan Soroka. Take note of the NOMEANSNO tune and keep your eye out for the May 1st drop of the Officially Licensed SKULL SKATES X NOMEANSNO, “Be Strong Be Wrong” Skate deck.

STEPAN SOROKA from Mike McKinlay on Vimeo.

Video by Mike McKinlay
Filmed exclusively at SBC RESTAURANT.

https://vimeo.com/207219853

Words and Photos by Olga Aguilar

Stepan Soroka. Photo by Olga Aguilar

New Skull Skates Video Presentation. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Mike McKinlay. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Kristen Landry. Photo by Olga Aguilar.

Adam George. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Neil E. Dee. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Melanie. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Bill Silver. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Brandon Cotton. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Liam Smith. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Super grom, Dalton Terjesen. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Logan. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Neil E. Dee and Jeff Cole. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Neil E. Dee. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jeff Cole staple gunning a poster to Neil E. Dee’s chest. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Neil E. Dee – staple gunned. Photo by Olga Aguilar

