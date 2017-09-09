Skate For Houston Fundraiser & Best Trick Skate Contest With Jed Fuller

Let’s get some funds raised to help the people in Texas that have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey. It’s a fundraiser, BBQ, best trick contest and party with prizes, organized by Frontside Jed Productions, Saturday, Sept 23, 2017, from 10am to 4pm at Lehi Skatepark, 2006 W 2100 N, Lehi, Utah, hosted by Jed Fuller.

Flier by @mr.sandman_paint . Thank you so much. #skate4Houston #skate4htown#ridewithpride

If you can’t make it or want an easy way to donate, there is a Go Fund Me account at:

https://www.gofundme.com/skate-4-houston

