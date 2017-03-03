Sixside Fundraiser at SBC Ramp in Vancouver BC Canada
Sixside fundraiser, on Friday, February 24th at the SBC ramp in Vancouver, BC, went off with no short of slash grinds and wall rides. Tons of prizes from the 50/50 draw was able to raise $1800 for the fellas. DIY is a do it yourself mentality with little elves working behind the scenes to make things happen without being the face of the project. I love those guys and always have and always will. Anything I can do to help in any capacity, I will. Big thanks to the Vancouver skate community for stepping up and throwing down for our buddies on the rock. Thanks to all who supported and continue to! All hail Sixside!!
– Words by Malcolm Eric Hassin (SBC ramp owner)
The show photos of Sixside Christmas by Norma Ibarra will be available for purchase at SBC for a few days and part of the proceeds will go to the Sixside DIY skate park!
https://www.gofundme.com/sixside-smsp-top-too-bottom-com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMaRmi0vgZA
http://www.protestskateboards.com/extreme-sports/island-storms/
Event photos by Olga Aguilar
Photo show photos by Norma Ibarra
Post a reply