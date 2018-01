Santa Cruz Skateboards “Right To Exist” Full Video

The first full length Santa Cruz Skateboards video since 2005, features: Kevin Braun, Eric Dressen, Blake Johnson, Tom Remillard, Steve Alba, Mikey Curtis, Tom Knox, Dylan Williams, Tom Asta, Erick Winkowski, Emmanuel Guzman and Jason Jessee.

Santa Cruz Skateboards was founded in 1973 by Richard Novak, Doug Haut and Jay Shuirman.

Edited: Joe Perrin (@thekillatapes)

Produced: Andrew Cannon, Jeff Kendall, Bob Denike, Richard Novak

