NYC Pool Series Pier 62 Event on Saturday July 14th in New York City

NYC Pool Series Pier 62 Event will be presented by NYC Skateboard Coalition, Friends of Pier 62 Skatepark and Hudson River PK on Saturday, July 14, 2018 from Noon to 5pm at Chelsea Pier 62 Skatepark, West 23rd St., Manhattan, New York, NY with guest DJ Pork Chop. Heats with Prizes for Groms (13 and Under), Girls All Ages, Masters (40 and Over) and Under 40s. This is the first event of the NYC Pool Series, which will also include events at Owls Head on August 18 and at 108 Riverside Skatepark in September. Date TBD. For more info on the July 14th event at Pier 62, please follow along on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1731493940297090/